Nex News Network: Shaping The Future Of Business And Government Journalism

Mumbai, India – In an era where accurate information is crucial for decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers, Nex News Network has emerged as a technology-driven platform delivering verified news on business, startups, CEOs, and government initiatives. Operating under Shivaksh Media Group, the Mumbai-based channel leverages blockchain, AI, and Web3 technologies to provide reliable, immersive, and multilingual content.

Launched in 2023 after extensive technological preparation, Nex News Network is more than a news portal, it is a hybrid content-tech ecosystem designed to meet the needs of India’s growing entrepreneurial landscape while providing updates on government policies, schemes, and reforms.

Combining Trust with Technology

The platform was conceptualized by media intelligence professional Aakash Jugraj, with a vision to enhance credibility, transparency, and engagement in journalism.

By integrating blockchain for content verification, AI for personalized content recommendations, and Web3/Metaverse for interactive experiences, Nex News ensures that users access authentic, actionable, and timely information across sectors and regions.

Blockchain-Verified Reporting

Every article, video, and report on Nex News Network is secured through blockchain technology, making the information tamper-proof and fully traceable. This approach is particularly valuable for entrepreneurs and investors tracking startup funding, IPO announcements, and policy reforms, as well as for readers seeking insights into government initiatives and economic programs.

This verification process adds a layer of transparency, enhancing trust in the news ecosystem without compromising speed or accessibility.

Multilingual and Multi-Platform Reach

Nex News Network publishes content in English, Hindi, and regional languages, distributing it across OTT platforms, mobile apps, social media, and immersive 3D Metaverse spaces.

From startup journeys in Jaipur to policy analysis in New Delhi, and even virtual coverage of global business summits, the platform ensures location-independent, tech-enabled access for diverse audiences.

Focused Coverage: Business, Startups, and Governance

Unlike traditional media, Nex News focuses on business and policy journalism, delivering in-depth coverage across 450+ sectors through 51 specialized content units.

Key areas include:

● Startup and founder journeys – Success stories, challenges, and innovations.

● CEO insights and corporate trends – Leadership strategies and business growth updates.

● Government policies and schemes – Updates on reforms, initiatives, and regulatory developments.

● Industry expos and global summits – Coverage of emerging trends and market opportunities.

● Investment and financial analysis – Reports on unicorns, IPOs, venture capital, and market movements.

● Original interviews, podcasts, and documentaries – Expert insights and visual storytelling.

This focused approach provides credible business intelligence for professionals, investors, and students alike.

AI and Web-Enhanced Experience

Nex News uses AI-driven dashboards to deliver customized news based on user preferences, industries, and geographies. AI tools also verify statistics, sources, and media content in real-time.

The Web3 features include -

● Tokenized content access for premium reports.

● Virtual press conferences and events.

● NFT-backed archives ensure permanent and verifiable records.

These innovations create a modern, interactive, and trustworthy news experience for users and contributors.

Flagship Programs

Nex News Network offers multiple programs that provide insightful and engaging content:

● Sagag Bharat: Showcasing public servants and government initiatives.

● Your Story: Highlighting innovators and changemakers.

● Success Story: Featuring CEOs and entrepreneurial achievements.

● Nex Directory: Verified business and individual profiles.

● Real Talk: On-ground public sentiment coverage.

● Author Program: Contributions from verified thought leaders.

● Documentary Series: In-depth coverage of governance, culture, and policies.

● NexPlay OTT and Nex Magazine: Expert debates, economic updates, and shows for CXOs and startups.

These programs bridge business insights with governance updates, serving a wide range of audiences.

Triple Advantage: Users, Advertisers, and Creators

● Users: Access credible, blockchain-verified, and AI-personalized news.

● Advertisers: Engage with professionals, investors, and decision-makers through OTT, Metaverse, and native integrations.

● Content Creators: Publish verified stories while retaining rights and leveraging global syndication to 47,000+ media partners.

Global Network, Local Expertise

With over 7 million monthly impressions, Nex News Network extends its reach via www.nexnews.org and NexPlay OTT. The parent company, Shivaksh Media Group, operates 21 media divisions and 12 subsidiaries, including offices in Dubai, California, Malaysia, Chennai, Jaipur, and Bengaluru.

This combination of global infrastructure and local focus enables the platform to cover startups, CEOs, government policies, and business trends with reliability and depth.

Nex News Network represents a neutral, technologically advanced approach to journalism, focusing on business, startups, CEOs, founders, and government policies. By integrating blockchain, AI, and Web3 tools, it provides verified, actionable, and immersive content to a wide spectrum of audiences.

In a world where information is abundant but trust is scarce, Nex News Network aims to be a credible source for business and policy intelligence, empowering entrepreneurs, investors, and citizens to make informed decisions.

For more details, Visit on - www.nexnews.org