How A Finance Expert Is Reshaping Budgets: New Strategy In India, The USA, & Beyond

As finance becomes more data-driven, Gitanshu Yadav stands out by turning numbers into real results, from modernizing rail systems to mentoring analysts. With experience in financial analysis between the USA and India, he has developed Tableau reports that have reduced management analytics preparation time by 15%. You can find out about his approach and results in this article.

According to a recent Forbes report , a seismic shift is expected in 2025 within the financial industry, with 78% of institutions prioritizing data-driven decision-making. Gitanshu Yadav is part of that change, leading process improvement initiatives which recently resulted in Imperial Health Plan of California's re-credited efficiency in presenting financial reporting. Gitanshu created efficiency through advanced financial modeling and Tableau-driven dashboards, leading to a 15% enhancement in reporting timeliness. This allows decisions to be made more quickly and accurately, even in already inefficient time and resource allocations. Valuable changes that have happened within the financial industry and professionals that matter are a good portion of what you will learn from this article.

Gitanshu’s approach can be particularly useful also for India, where there is strain on the public health system, and the private health system is actively digitizing. Gitanshu can bring together elements of financial precision, technical ability, and regulatory awareness to build a useful model for better analytical implementation in Indian healthcare as well.

How financial analytics helps healthcare

The healthcare industry is in great need of financial regulation right now, as it is significantly in demand. With the high burden on healthcare systems in both the United States and India, analysts who can optimize budgets without compromising the quality of medical services play a key role. At Imperial Health Plan of California, Gitanshu developed models for forecasting income and expenses. He did this taking into account health regulations and financial reporting in order to prepare reports for government agencies. At Imperial Health Plan of California, he introduced financial models, dashboards, and consolidated financial statements while collaborating with billing and expense management teams. His position encompassed a range of responsibilities, from strategic analytics to regulatory reporting.

“The focus was on creating financial models and analysing deviations in projected revenues, budgets, sales, and cost data using MS Excel, MS Access, and SQL, which are tools for working with data and numbers. In addition, I conducted quarterly and monthly special financial analysis and performance reports using Tableau – a program for creating visual diagrams and data visualization,” Gitanshu noticed.

This experience is particularly valuable within India, where health systems often struggle with transparency issues, inadequate digitalization, and limited managed financial solutions. India is beginning to implement digital medical experiences, for example, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. This implementation aims to deploy specialists who have shown expertise in integrating financial information into the functioning of medical organizations.

An important aspect of work in the healthcare system involved creating materials for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services bidding – the process by which numerous insurance companies apply to participate in federal medical programs. This work required precise, data-driven reporting and was critical to the success of federal program bids. Gitanshu analyzed the tables for several fixed-income asset classes.

“I perform a wide range of tasks in this position. I analysed the tables for various fixed-income asset classes, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and government treasury bonds. This is necessary to generate an attribute report in the Dart tool and provide the results to management,” Gitanshu commented on his work.

Gitanshu Yadav's expertise can be applied in India to develop sustainable financing strategies in healthcare facilities, especially in resource-constrained settings. His approach is systematic, exact, and adaptable. Across sectors, from manufacturing to infrastructure, Gitanshu applies the same principles: analytics should be clear, actionable, and results-driven. Finance is not a bureaucratic responsibility; it is a transparent management tool in which you can detect a problem and quickly find a solution.

Into the financial field through engineering

It took Gitanshu some time to perform finances in medicine. He worked for a long time in India before attempting to improve the financial situation of American medicine, bringing his knowledge with him. Gitanshu Yadav's career did not begin in finance, but rather in electronics and telecommunications engineering. He first completed his bachelor's degree at NMIMS University in Mumbai. In this role, he was surrounded by technology. The exposure sparked his interest in systems and data, which would later develop into a strong finance skillset. Gitanshu went on to complete his Master’s in Finance from the University of California, Riverside, where he gained a deep understanding of how finance systems operate on a global scale.

Gitanshu's impact began early, with his internship at Huawei Telecommunications and Indian Railways. These internships taught him a strong skill set in data analysis and system optimisation. His time at Huawei and Railways gave him the foundation he needed to have a career in finance. It allowed him to apply his analytical mind to think through and solve complex financial problems, which he enjoyed. More importantly, it allowed him to gain experience in relationship building through communication and get involved in breaking new ground in the Indian railways.

“Whether it was improving network efficiency or streamlining ticketing systems, I saw the power of data to transform operations,” he commented.

Gitanshu's success was likely acknowledged with his very first internship during his career, under the technical internships program, which was initiated in 2018 at Indian Railways. He received an idea from his team to improve the Unlimited Ticket Sales System (UTS) and was allowed to develop a new communication system for this platform using mobile communication technologies – conventional (GSM) and high-speed Internet (LTE). UTS is a system for selling tickets without restrictions, for example, for commuter trains. Allows people to quickly buy tickets through vending machines or mobile applications. As such, he implemented real-time ticketing, which resulted in extensive communication and reduced network impediments, allowing users to directly use the system even in far-flung areas without an internet connection. However, this unfortunately caused huge overcrowding on the rails and late trains. Most importantly, this approach has helped millions of people by expanding their ticket-buying options and travel choices on the railway system, thereby directly benefiting commuters at a lower cost.

“It was a challenging environment, but the opportunity to implement mobile technology and see immediate results was exciting. Realising that my work helps people get to their destination faster was a real victory. I gained hands-on experience with embedded systems, integrating different features like sensors and microcontrollers in railway control systems for automated monitoring and efficient train management,” Gitanshu said.

Before he began his international career as a financial analyst, Gitanshu Yadav made a valuable impact on financial practice in India. While employed at Stalwart Homestyles, he reviewed export transactions and developed methods to manage the risks associated with international payments. For instance, he identified solutions such as letters of credit, advance payments, and export credit insurance. These could be particularly impactful for export-oriented manufacturing companies in India that target foreign markets. He implemented financial and accounting policies in accordance with international financial reporting standards and generally accepted accounting principles, improved working capital, and developed plans to collect receivable accounts more efficiently.

He generated reports that aided management in making more informed decisions, utilizing ERP systems (programs that help manage all processes in the company: finance, procurement, warehouse, sales), and Excel tools, all while ensuring greater transactional and financial transparency and improved performance in a resource-constrained environment.

“At Stalwart Homestyles, I developed and maintained financial reports using Excel and QuickBooks, providing key metrics for accounts receivable turnover, days of outstanding sales, and expiration date reports to improve decision-making and performance tracking. I believe that my work has had a positive impact on the modernization of the system,” Gitanshu commented.

Gitanshu's projects in automation and network communication have positively influenced the efficiency and security of the transport system and network communications. Gitanshu's impact is represented not only by more technological advancements but also by sustainable improvements in people's quality of life through improved resource deployment and digital transformation.

Then his career continued beyond the borders of his native country, where he also worked in finance and sought new solutions for budget restructuring. At Zurn Elkay, Gitanshu was again a testament to his strong ability to modernize financial operations. By designing Tableau dashboards to track key performance indicators (KPIs), he replaced the outdated reliance on Excel, allowing for better and faster decision-making. He provided regular financial reviews of internal and external accounts, delivering thoughtful analysis of financial statements and risk metrics while monitoring performance and maintaining proper risk assessments.

For financial analytics, qualified professionals are expected to continue their professional development. Gitanshu not only provides experience-based learning, but he also supplements it with formal learning. His list of certifications includes the Business Analytics for Management Decision course, offered by the National Technology Training Program of India, as well as the Python Application Developer Certification and Programming in Java certification.

The planned future in finance

Utilising his knowledge of financial analysis, regulatory reporting, and digital transformation, Gitanshu aims to explore the synergy of AI and financial forecasting. Gitanshu is ready to pursue exploration of the intersection of artificial intelligence with financial forecasting going forward. Judging by Gitanshu Yadav's record for innovation and leadership, he is well positioned to have an even greater impact on the financial industry, and to show that data are the keys to a more connected and efficient future.

“To prepare for this trajectory, I intend to pursue globally recognized certifications like the CFA for investment analysis depth and the FRM for enterprise risk management expertise. Simultaneously, I want to expand my knowledge of Python and R for financial automation, and eventually develop internal financial tools that leverage machine learning to automate variance analysis, revenue forecasting, and cost optimization models,” Gitanshu said about his future.

Gitanshu's ambition is to assume a leadership role in financial transformation, which means not just being an interpreter of numbers, but contextualizing the numbers and adding the narrative enabling organisations to manage uncertainty with analytical clarity, financial accountability, and strategic thinking. As the world becomes more driven by data, practitioners like Gitanshu Yadav will chart the course; they are interpreting numbers, and determining what story to tell with their future.