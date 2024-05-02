Adani Enterprises Consolidated EBIDTA For FY24 Increases By 32% To ₹13,237 Cr

Representative Image

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of the Adani Group, today announced its results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

Consolidated highlights FY24 (YoY)

- EBIDTA increased by 32 per cent to Rs 13,237 crore

- PBT increased by 56 per cent to Rs 5,640 crore

- ANIL Ecosystem EBIDTA increased by 4.6x to Rs 2,296 crore

- Airports EBIDTA grew by 45 per cent to Rs 2,437 crore

- Air Passenger Traffic increased by 19 per cent to 88.6 million

Consolidated highlights Q4 FY24 (YoY)

- EBIDTA stood at Rs 3,646 crore vs Rs.3,974 crore in Q4 FY23 (Q4 FY23 included cumulative EBIDTA of Rs 1,038 crore for 3 HAM Projects in Road business)

- PBT stood at Rs 1,322 crore vs Rs 1,554 crore in Q4 FY23 in line with above

- ANIL Ecosystem EBIDTA increased by 6.2x to Rs 641 crore

- Airports EBIDTA grew by 130 per cent to Rs 662 crore

Adani Enterprises has once again validated its position not only as the premier business incubator in India but also as a global leader in infrastructure development," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"AEL’s resilient growth model of incubation confirms the operational and organizational excellence. This is supported by high ratings and fully funded growth. Our commitment to excellence in project management and operations continues to set global benchmarks, ensuring sustainable long-term value creation for our stakeholders. We remain dedicated to corporate governance, meticulous compliance, robust performance and effective capital flow management," he added.