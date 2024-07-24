Adani Green Begins Wind Power Generation From The World’s Largest Renewable Energy Plant |

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy (RE) company has operationalized 250 MW wind capacity at the world’s largest 30,000 MW renewable energy plant at Khavda, Gujarat. With this milestone, 2,250 MW of cumulative capacity has been made operational at the Khavda plant. It further strengthens AGEL’s leadership in India with the largest operational portfolio of 11,184 MW.

Wind energy is important to India’s energy mix to ensure round-the-clock renewable energy supply by harnessing the complementary generation patterns of wind at night and solar in the day. Further, wind energy contributes to grid balancing by diversifying energy sources and combined with storage, can strengthen the renewable baseload power.

Khavda has one of the best wind resources in India, with speeds of ~8 meters per second making it an ideal location to harness wind energy. The Khavda Renewable Energy plant is equipped with one of the world’s largest and most powerful onshore wind turbine generators (WTG) of 5.2 MW capacity each. The WTGs with high rated capacity enable optimal land use to harness higher energy yield from the same location and bringing down the levelized cost of energy (LCOE).

The 5.2 MW turbine features a rotor diameter of 160 meters and a tip height of 200 meters, equivalent to Statue of Unity, world’s tallest located in Gujarat. The 5.2 MW WTGs installed at Khavda are built with superior German technology and manufactured at Adani New Industries Limited’s (ANIL) integrated manufacturing ecosystem strategically located near the Mundra port. It is a testament to AGEL’s commitment of building indigenous supply chain and bolstering the ‘Made in India’ vision.

AGEL has transformed the Khavda barren wasteland into a hub of clean and affordable energy. The energy from the Khavda RE plant can power 16.1 million homes each year. With proven expertise in developing ultra largescale renewable projects, a robust supply chain network and technological prowess, AGEL is best positioned to build this record-setting giga-scale plant with no parallel in the world’s clean energy sector.

AGEL conducted extensive studies and deployed multiple innovative solutions to accelerate the development of the plant.

In the process, it is supporting the development of an indigenous and sustainable supply chain.

The World’s largest renewable energy plant at Khavda, stands a beacon of accelerating the global decarbonization efforts and India’s sustainable progress.