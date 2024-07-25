Adani Green Energy Announces Strong Q1FY25 Results With EBITDA Of ₹2,374 Crore, Up By 23%

Adani Group

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India’s largest and fastest-growing pure-play renewable energy company, has announced financial results for the quarter ending 30 June 2024, showcasing significant growth and operational excellence.

Mr. Amit Singh, CEO of Adani Green Energy Ltd, stated "We are working relentlessly towards the development of world’s largest single-location renewable energy plant of 30 GW at Khavda in Gujarat. To enable accelerated implementation, we have deployed advanced robotics technology for installation of solar modules, significantly enhancing productivity.

Additionally, we have developed an extensive local supply chain and established a sustained mobilization of human resources.”

He further said “Adani Green is well on track to achieve its 2030 capacity target of 50 GW including at least 5 GW energy storage in the form of pumped hydro, with sites already secured and clear visibility on evacuation. The global recognition of our ESG efforts further strengthens our resolve to deliver sustainable, industry-leading growth.”

CAPACITY ADDITION & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE – Q1 FY25:

Operational Capacity: Expanded by an impressive 31 per cent YoY to 10,934 MW, with greenfield additions, including 2,000 MW of solar capacity in Khavda, 418 MW of solar capacity in Rajasthan and 200 MW of wind capacity in Gujarat.

Energy Sales: Increased by 22 per cent YoY propelled by the robust capacity additions and strong operational performance.

Exceeding Commitments: AGEL has consistently generated electricity exceeding the overall annual commitment under the power purchase agreements. In FY24, AGEL’s PPA based electricity generation was 111 per cent of the annual commitment. In Q1 FY25, AGEL has already generated 31 per cent of the annual commitment.

O&M Efficiency: AGEL’s O&M is driven by advanced technology with Energy Network Operation Center enabling real time monitoring of the renewable plants across the country. This has not only enabled consistent higher plant availability in turn resulting in higher electricity generation but also led to reduction in O&M cost resulting in industry-leading EBITDA margin of 92.6 per cent

DEVELOPMENT OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST RE PLANT AT KHAVDA:

World’s largest power plant: AGEL is developing a massive 30 GW renewable energy plant at Khavda in Gujarat. This is spread over an area of 538 sq km, almost 5 times the city of Paris. This is not only the world’s largest single-location renewable energy plant but also the world’s largest single-location power plant across all power sources. This project will set a global benchmark for development of ultra large-scale renewable energy plant.



Rapid execution: Within 12 months of breaking ground, AGEL already operationalized the first 2 GW. AGEL plans to add a total of 6 GW capacity in FY25 and Khavda will contribute a major part of this capacity. The entire 30 GW RE capacity will be developed in Khavda by 2029 also setting a global benchmark for the speed of execution at such a large scale.

Most advanced renewable technologies deployed: The plant deploys the most advanced bifacial solar modules and trackers to maximise electricity generation. It also deploys India’s largest 5.2 MW wind turbine, which is also one of the most powerful onshore wind turbines globally.

These wind turbines harness the high wind speeds of ~ 8 meters per second available at Khavda and optimize the levelized cost of electricity. Khavda also deploys complete robotic cleaning, which not only leads to near zero usage of water for module cleaning but also increases electricity generation.