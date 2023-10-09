From Port To Progress: Mundra Port’s 25-Year-Journey

In the vast expanse of Kutch, a land renowned for its resilience, there lies a district that pulsates with vitality and passion and radiates generosity. In Mundra, where the sun’s relentless embrace meets the endless horizon, we, the Adani Group, embarked on a journey a quarter century ago, a journey that transcends numbers and statistics. As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, I invite you to delve into the captivating tale of our legacy, a story that combines economic prowess and humanity.

On October 7th 1998, a vessel named MT. ALPHA 2 docked at Mundra port. Little did we know that this modest beginning would herald a paradigm shift. Mundra Port, once a simple maritime location, has now become a global trading hub, a true embodiment of modern India’s potential.

Mundra Port, our crown jewel, is the primary gateway to India’s maritime trade landscape. Over the last 25 years, it has made an astounding contribution of more than 2.25 lakh crore to the state and national exchequer, and created over 7.5 crore man-days of employment. With its deep draft all-weather port, it serves as the bridge to the north and northwest hinterland, accommodating a rich tapestry of cargo. Dry bulk, liquid cargo, containers, Ro-Ro, LPG, LNG, project cargo… whatever the goods, Mundra Port has emerged as the epicenter of economic dynamism, an engine that propels India’s trade prowess in the world.

Our pride in our business statistics is matched only by our commitment that goes beyond economics. At the heart of our philosophy lies a belief in holistic development, where prosperity is not measured just in tonnes and tonnes of cargo but also in the smiles of communities. In 1996, the Adani Foundation took root, sculpted by the humanitarian vision of Mr. Gautam Adani and the philanthropic zeal of Dr Priti Adani. Our early voyages to Mundra's villages and our conversations with local leaders and grassroots organizations sowed the seeds of a profound transformation. Today, the Adani Foundation touches over 3.5 lakh lives and spreads smiles in 61 villages in Mundra.

Moulding young minds for a bright future

Education, they say, is the key to the future. Adani Vidya Mandir Bhadreshwar and Adani Public School are tangible expressions of this belief. Every year 600+ underprivileged students from Adani Vidya Mandir Bhadreshwar are benefitted with free education, uniforms, and meals. The institutions not only impart knowledge but also instill values and life skills, nurturing future global citizens deeply rooted in Indian ethos.

Access to quality healthcare is paramount, and we have made it a priority. Mobile health care units, rural clinics, and Adani Hospital, Mundra, bridge the healthcare gap, reaching 25 villages and 7 fishermen settlements, impacting over 80,000+ people every year. From vaccinations to specialised care, our belief is simple: a healthy community paves the way for a prosperous one.

Sustainable livelihoods are the cornerstone of any thriving community. Through self-help groups, agriculture initiatives, and animal husbandry programmes, we have empowered 15,000+ individuals to break free from the shackles of poverty. Our support for local artisans and farmers has not only improved their economic status but also preserved cultural heritage.

Our commitment to environmental sustainability is unwavering. Over the years, we've undertaken projects like Mangrove afforestation and conservation, covering approximately 6000 hectares and planting over 17.5 million trees. These efforts, alongside initiatives for water conservation and the adoption of renewable energy sources like home biogas systems, reflect our dedication to preserving our planet for future generations.

As we celebrate 25 years in Mundra, we see not just a port but a thriving ecosystem of progress. Mundra represents the Adani Group’s unwavering commitment to nurturing prosperity, making a profound impact, and embracing sustainability. Our journey is not defined by statistics; it is about hearts and dreams. Together, we have transformed a location into a metaphor for modern India. Mundra is more than a port; it is a testament to the power of collaboration, empathy and a shared vision for a brighter future. We will continue this remarkable journey, crossing one milestone after another.