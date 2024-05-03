Honour! Dr. Sitaram Jindal Conferred With Prestigious Padma Bhushan Award By President Of India

Dr. Sitaram Jindal, the visionary pioneer in philanthropy and healthcare conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan |

New Delhi: Dr. Sitaram Jindal, the visionary pioneer in philanthropy and healthcare, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. The ceremony, graced by Prime Minister and distinguished dignitaries, marked a momentous occasion recognizing Dr. Jindal's exceptional contributions to society.

Born on 12th September 1932 in the serene village of Nalwa, Haryana, Dr. Sitaram Jindal's journey is nothing short of inspirational. His entrepreneurial acumen as the founder Chairman of Jindal Aluminium Limited (JAL) has been instrumental in sculpting India's largest aluminium extrusion manufacturer. Yet, his vision transcends beyond business. His contributions extend to the establishment of the S. Jindal Charitable Foundation, numerous trusts, hospitals, schools, and colleges, showcasing his unwavering commitment to yeomen services.

Read Also Padma Award 2024: President Murmu Awards Prominent Personalities With Highest Civilian Honours

Dr. Jindal's academic pursuits led him to Calcutta University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1957, followed by a doctorate in Naturopathy. A transformative experience during his college days, where he overcame a seemingly incurable condition of abdominal tuberculosis through fasting, enemas, and yoga, ignited his passion for drugless healing. This passion culminated in the establishment of the Jindal Naturecure Institute (JNI) in 1979 in Bangalore, which has garnered global acclaim for its humanitarian approach in treating acute and chronic diseases. In contrast to conventional naturecure treatments prevalent at the time, Dr. Jindal embarked on a mission to modernize and innovate this overlooked science.

Under Dr. Jindal's visionary leadership, JNI has become a world-class facility specializing in the successful treatment of various ailments, from asthma and diabetes to arthritis and even certain cases of cancer. The institute, with 550 fully occupied beds year-round, serves as a beacon of hope for those seeking drug-free alternatives worldwide. Dr. Jindal's groundbreaking contribution lies in the innovation and introduction of 'DETOXIFICATION,' a highly effective drugless procedure that scientifically and safely cleanses different systems in the body. This innovation has revolutionized preventive care, preventing and curing numerous diseases.

Dr. Jindal has received accolades from eminent personalities, including former Prime Ministers such as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shri Chandrashekhar, Shri I.K. Gujral, Shri Dev Lalji, Shri Ramakrishana Hegde, Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and many VIPs / dignitaries. Their personal experiences as patients at JNI underscore the institute’s transformative impact under Dr. Jindal’s guidance.

The S. Jindal Charitable Foundation, generously funded by JAL, stands as a testament to Dr. Jindal's unwavering commitment to philanthropy. The foundation has been a financial pillar for his charitable initiatives, supporting various trusts, hospitals, schools, and colleges without seeking external support. Dr. Jindal's dedication to social welfare is further evidenced by his support for thousands of underprivileged students through scholarships and backing numerous NGOs committed to serving the less fortunate.

Dr. Jindal’s commitment to preventive care aligns with his belief that naturopathy can alleviate the burden on allopathic hospitals, transforming the lives of millions globally. Dr. Jindal’s groundbreaking contributions extend beyond healthcare and philanthropy, notably in his role in introducing the Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) scheme by the government. His strenuous efforts over 15 years, and the ongoing struggle to increase the percentage, highlight his relentless pursuit of societal betterment.

In summary, Dr. Sitaram Jindal’s unparalleled contributions in healthcare, philanthropy, and societal reforms have left an indelible mark, making him a distinguished figure in India’s history. He never aspired for name, fame, position and amassing wealth. He believes in simple life, no extravagance.

Dr. Jindal's receipt of the Padma Bhushan Award is a fitting tribute to his lifetime of achievements, underscoring his legacy as a visionary leader, philanthropist, and reformer. As he continues to inspire millions globally, Dr. Jindal remains steadfast in his belief that naturopathy can alleviate the burden on allopathic hospitals, transforming lives and fostering a healthier, more compassionate world.