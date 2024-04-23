Padma Award 2024: President Murmu Awards Prominent Personalities With Highest Civilian Honours

By: Manasi Kamble | April 23, 2024
President Droupadi Murmu presenting the Padma Vibhushan Award to Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presenting the Padma Vibhushan Award to Dr Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumous) at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presenting the Padma Bhushan Award to singer, composer Usha Uthup at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presenting the Padma Bhushan Award to actor Mithun Chakraborty at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presenting the Padma Vibhushan Award to former vice president and BJP leader Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presenting the Padma Bhushan Award to Dr. Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presenting the Padma Bhushan Award to Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo alias Rajdutt at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presenting the Padma Bhushan Award to Prof. (Dr.) Tejas Madhusudan Patel at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PIB
The President Droupadi Murmu presenting the Padma Bhushan Award to Ram Naik at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PIB
The President Droupadi Murmu presenting the Padma Bhushan Award to Dr. Sitaram Jindal at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PIB