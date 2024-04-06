April Discounts: Up to Rs 1.5 Lakh Off on Maruti Suzuki Models

Maruti Suzuki | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

In April, car manufacturers such as Honda, Volkswagen and Mahindra are luring customers with attractive discounts to clear their inventory and boost sales. Maruti Suzuki has also joined the fray, offering discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on select models like Jimny off-roader and popular Baleno hatchback.

These discounts include cash savings, corporate incentives, and exchange bonuses, but the specific benefits may vary depending on the car’s variant and your location. To learn more about these enticing offers, interested customers can contact nearest authorized Maruti Suzuki dealer.

During April, Maruti Suzuki is offering a noteworthy discount of Rs 53,000 on its popular Baleno hatchback. This discount bundle includes a cash discount of Rs 35,000, a corporate benefit worth Rs 3,000 and an exchange benefit worth Rs 15,000.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is equipped with a 1.2-litre Dual-Jet petrol engine, which can be paired either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automatic transmission. In its petrol version, the engine generates 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. When running on CNG, the same engine generates 76.4bhp and 98.5Nm of torque. The price range of Maruti Suzuki Baleno falls between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki is offering substantial discount of Rs 68,000 on Fronx’s turbo-petrol variant. This discount package includes a cash saving of Rs 15,000, corporate perks worth Rs 13,000, and exchange incentive of Rs 10,000, and the added benefit of the Velocity Edition package valued Rs 30,000.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers two engine option: a 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol generating 99bhp and 147.6Nm of torque, and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission choices for the Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine include a 6-speed torque converter automatic and a 5-speed manual, while the NA petrol unit comes with a 5-speed manual and an automated manual transmission. In India, the Fronx is priced starting from Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki is providing attractive discounts on its popular off-roader Jimny for the month of April. The MY23 version of Jimy is eligible for a substantial cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh. Furthermore, customers can also avail discounts on the MY2024 variant, with the exact amount varying depending on the dealership.

The Jimny stands out with its robust design and impressive performance capabilities. Under the hood, both the MY23 and MY2024 models are powered by a potent 1.5-litre naturally aspirated K15B petrol engine, delivering an output of 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. Buyers have the option to choose between a responsive 5-speed manual or a convenient 4-speed automatic gearbox, catering to diverse driving preferences. As for pricing, the Jimny MY23 and MY2024 models are competitively priced in the Indian market, with ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh.

In April, the Strong Hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara are available with enticing benefits totaling Rs 79,000. This package includes an exchange reward of Rs 50,000, a cash discount of Rs 25,000, and corporate benefits amounting to Rs 4,000. The SUV is priced competitively between Rs 10.80 lakh and Rs 20.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Grand Vitara offers versatility with two engine options: a 1.5-litre mild hybrid producing 102bhp and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid generating 114.4bhp. Equipped with self-charging technology, the petrol strong-hybrid system offers three driving modes: pure EV, hybrid, and petrol. The strong hybrid engine is exclusively paired with an e-CVT transmission, while the mild hybrid system provides options for a six-speed automatic or a manual five-speed gearbox. The 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine delivers 121.5Nm of peak torque and 86.6bhp of maximum power when operating on CNG.

This month, the Ciaz sedan from Maruti Suzuki is up for grabs with a discount of Rs 53,000, offering a tempting deal for car buyers. This discount package includes a Rs 25,000 cash discount, a Rs 25,000 exchange incentive, and a Rs 3,000 corporate advantage.

Under the hood, the Ciaz is powered by a robust 1.5-litre petrol engine, delivering a reliable performance with 104bhp and 138Nm of torque. Buyers have the choice between a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed torque converter, catering to different driving preferences. With a price range spanning from Rs 9.40 lakh to Rs 12.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).