Maruti Suzuki Reaches Significant Milestone: Surpasses 3 Crore Units in Production

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has recently achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing the cumulative production over 3 crore units. This accomplishment encompasses the production activities conducted at company’s manufacturing facilities situated in Gurugram, Manesar in Haryana, and Hansalpur in Gujarat.

Notably, this achievement marks a significant record for Maruti Suzuki’s Indian operations, as they have become the fastest among all Suzuki production bases to reach this milestone, achieving it in just 40 years and 4 months since the commencement of production in December 1983.

The manufacturing facilities located in Haryana have produced over 2.68 crore vehicles, while Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MSIL, has contributed to the milestone by producing over 32 lakh vehicles. Among the top 10 models that have played a significant role in achieving this milestone are the Alto with 50.5 lakh units, Swift with 31.9 lakh units, Wagon R with 31.8 lakh units, Maruti 800 with 29.1 lakh units, DZire with 28.6 lakh units, Omni with 20.2 lakh units, Baleno with 19.5 lakh units, Eeco with 11.9 lakh units, Brezza with 11.6 lakh units, and the Ertiga with 11 lakh units.

In a statement, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We thank our customers who have shown immense faith in our products year after year, since we began manufacturing in 1983. Over these years, we have been able to maximize production with steady support of our agile workforce and value chain partners who have helped us manufacture products in line with customer needs. We remain committed towards ‘Make in India’ and have been strengthening our operations in the country, catering to domestic as well as global markets. We contribute nearly 40 % to the total vehicle exports from India.”

Currently, Maruti Suzuki sells 18 models via NEXA, ARENA, and Commercial retail channels. Furthermore, the company exports its range of products to almost 100 countries worldwide.