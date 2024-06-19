Tata Harrier EV AWD with Dual Electric Motors Spotted in Road Trials

Tata Harrier EV | Courtesy: CarDekho.com

The upcoming all-electric Tata Harries has been spotted during testing, giving a glimpse of its electric powertrain and updated design compared to the diesel model. Despite camouflage, the test mule resembles the regular Tata Harrier with its familiar shape, upright front look, and distinctive shoulder line.

However, the electric version of Tata Harrier is likely to feature some cosmetic changes such as closed-off front grille and unique alloy wheels. This sighting hints at Tata’s evolution towards electric vehicles with both technological advancements and subtle design modifications.

The upcoming Tata Harrier EV has been captured in clear detail for the first time, showcasing its dual-motor configuration during testing. This latest sighting includes an exclusive image revealing the rear axle setup of the electric SUV. Tata has officially announced that the Harrier EV will feature a dual-motor layout with all-wheel drive capability. We can spot the centrally placed battery pack between the axles, a crucial component for powering the vehicle.

While specific technical details have yet to be disclosed, expectations are high for multiple powertrain options, potentially including a single-motor variant for two-wheel drive models. This development marks Tata's strategic move towards enhancing their electric vehicle portfolio with innovative technology and versatile performance capabilities.

Tata Harrier EV is expected to share similar features with its current counterpart. These include a large 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment, supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.5-inch digital display, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, and ventilated front seats. The expected starting price to be around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it direct competition with models like BYD Atto 3.Top of Form