Tata Nexon Achieves 7 Lakh Sales and 7 Years, Introduces Discounts of Rs. 1 Lakh

Tata Nexon |

Tata Motors, the top automotive maker in India, is marking the sale of 7 lakh units of its popular SUV, Nexon, in its seventh year since launch in 2017. Tata Nexon has been India’s best-selling SUV for three years straight, from 2021 to 2023. To celebrate its 7th anniversary, the company is providing discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on the car's price.

In 2018, Nexon become India’s first vehicle to achieve a 5-star safety rating from GNCAP, setting a new standard for India cars. The car again earned another 5-star rating in February 2024 under the updated 2022 protocol. Shortly after, the Nexon EV also attained the esteemed 5-star rating from Bharat-NCAP earlier this month.

Tata Nexon 7 Year Celebration |

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Since its launch in 2017, the Nexon has set new standards in design, safety, comfort and driving pleasure. Over the past seven years, the unwavering support and love of its expanding customer base have made the Nexon an iconic brand in the industry. With a wide choice of powertrains and personas, we have ensured that there is an ideal Nexon for every evolving need and discerning choice of our customers. To celebrate this landmark achievement of 7 lakh sales in 7 years and to express our sincere gratitude to the growing Nexon family, we are passing on exciting price benefits for both existing and new customers.”

The Tata Nexon offers a choice between two types of engines: a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 120bhp and 170Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 115bhp and 260Nm of torque. Both engines come with options of a speed 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

Recently, Tata Nexon EV is making headlines for all the right reasons, especially with its remarkable performance in the latest Bharat NCAP crash tests, earning an impressive 5-star rating with scores of 29.86 out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 44.54 out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection.