Tata Altroz Racer: Variant Breakdown & Price

Tata Motors has launched the eagerly awaited ‘Racer’, a sporty version of the popular hatchback Altroz, in India. This performance hatchback is available in three variants: R1, R2, and R3. The entry-level R1 is priced at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the mid-variant R2 is set at Rs 10.49 lakh, and the premium R3 variant comes in at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Altroz Racer’s entry-level and top-end variants are significantly more affordable than their rivals, the Hyundai i20 N Line. The base R1 variant if the Altroz Racer is nearly Rs 50,000 cheaper, while on the top-spec R3 variant is whoping Rs 1.52 lakh less expensive than their respective counterparts. Available in Pure Grey, Avenue White, and Atomic Orange, the Altroz Racer offers a sporty and stylish choice.

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz Racer is equipped with 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine, delivering 120bhp and 170Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. In comparison, its main competitor, the Hyundai i20 N Line, is equipped with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that also produces 120bhp but offers slightly more torque at 172Nm, just 2Nm higher than the Altroz Racer.

Let’s have a look on variant-wise feature list of the car.

- Tata Altroz Racer – R1 - Price Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Auto Headlamps, LED DRLs, Projector Headlamp, 16-inch alloy wheels, Rear wipers and wash, Front fog lamps, Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVM, Front sliding armrest, Rain sensing wipers, Power windows, Rear AC vents, Height-adjustable driver seat, Rear defogger, 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 6 airbags, Leatherette seats, steering wheel and gear knob.

- Tata Altroz Racer – R2 - Price Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to the features offered in R1 variant the R2 will get 7.0-inch TFT digital cluster, Steering mounted cluster control, Electric sunroof with voice assist, Xpress cool function, Wireless charger.

- Tata Altroz Racer – R3 - Price Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to the features offered in R2 variant the R3 will get iRa connected car tech, Front ventilated seats, Air purifier.