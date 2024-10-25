 Mumbai Airport Sees 5.3% YoY Rise In Passenger Traffic, Reaches 26.68 Million In H1 FY25
The single-runway operations airport with two crossing runways, Mumbai Airport, which is also the second busiest airport in the country after Delhi' IGIA, handled a total of 25.33-million passengers in the first half of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

article-image
Image used for representational purposes only | File

Passenger traffic at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) grew by a steady 5.3 per cent year-on-year at 26.68-million in the April-September period of the current fiscal year, aided by a higher growth in the international travel, according to sources.

The International passenger traffic rose by 11 per cent year-on-year during HIFY25, while domestic passenger traffic witnessed a growth of 3 per cent as compared to the April-September period of the previous fiscal, as per the sources.

The key domestic routes, according to sources, for H1 FY25 were Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, accounting for 6.95 million passengers, while top international destinations such as Dubai, Singapore, and London collectively drew 2.2 million travellers.

