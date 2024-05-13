Tata Nexon Adds Affordable Petrol, Diesel Options from Rs 7.99 Lakh

Tata Nexon |

Tata Motors has added three more options to its Nexon SUV lineup for 2024. These are called Smart (O), Smart +, and Smart + S, and they cost Rs 7.99 lakh, Rs 9.99 lakh, and Rs 10.59 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

The first two options are basic versions of the petrol and diesel Nexon. The Smart + S sits in between two other diesel versions. The price of the Nexon Smart (O) is slightly more than Mahindra’s XUV 3XO, which starts at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata has also made the petro versions of Smart + and Smart + S cheaper. Tata Nexon Smart + variant is now Rs 31,000 less, while Smart + S is variant is Rs 41,000 less. After the change, the Smart + Petrol costs Rs 8.89 lakh, and the Smart + S Petrol Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Even with a lower price, Tata Motors has added a reverse camera to the Smart + Petrol 5 MT version of the Tata Nexon. This version also includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen that can connect with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with other features.

Tata Nexon Dark |

Under the hood, the new versions keep the same engine choices: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The turbo-petrol engine produces 118bhp and 170Nm of torque, while the diesel one generates 113bhp and 260Nm of torque. You can choose between a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In the new base model Tata Nexon Smart + diesel variant, customer will get the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a reverse camera, a shark fin antenna, a multi-function steering wheel, power windows, electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors, and four speakers.

Opting for the higher Tata Nexon Smart + S diesel variant added extra perks like auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and a voice-assisted electric sunroof, in addition to what’s included with the Smart + diesel.

For those going for the entry-level Smart (O) petrol variant, it comes loaded with six airbags, ESP, drive modes (Eco, City, Sport), front power windows, reverse guiding sensors, and a two-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated logo.