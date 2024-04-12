Tata Nexon EV: Enjoy Up to Rs 50,000 Discounts on MY2023 stock!

Tata Nexon EV |

Tata’s electric vehicles (EVs) are still getting big discounts and perks in this April. The Tata Nexon EV gives you up to Rs 50,000 off, while the Tiago EV offers benefits worth up to Rs 65,000. What’s interesting is that both the electric SUV and hatchback got the same discount last month too. While the biggest benefits are on the MY2023 models, even the MY2024 models of the Tiago EV have some discounts this month.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata dealerships are giving buyers of MY2023 Nexon EV which is produced after the facelift launched in September, a Rs 50,000 ‘green bonus’, which is basically a direct cash discount. This offer applies to all variants of the Tata Nexon EV made between September and December 2023. But, there are no discounts available for any MY2024 Nexon EVs this month.

Tata offers the Nexon EV in two versions – MR with a 30.3kWh battery offering 325km of ARAI range, and LR with a 40.5kWh battery providing 465km of range. Both versions come with a 7.2kW AC charger as standard, which takes the MR’s battery from 10 to 100 percent in 4.3 hours; the Long Range battery achieves the same in 6 hours. The Nexon EV MR features an electric motor generating 129bhp and 215Nm of torque, while the long range model is equipped with a 145bhp and 215Nm motor. Priced between Rs 14.49 lakh and 19.29 lakh, the Nexon EV competes with electric SUVs like the Mahindra XUV400 in a similar price range.

Tata Tiago EV |

Tata Tiago EV

Just like March 2024, customers of the MY2023 Tata Tiago can enjoy discounts of up to Rs. 65,000. This includes a Rs. 50,000 ‘green bonus’ and an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000. However, for MY2024 stock, Tata dealerships are offering discounts of up to Rs 35,000 (including a Rs 20,000 green bonus) on Tiago EV Long Range variants. Meanwhile, the two MR trims – XE and XT – have benefits of up to Rs 20,000 (including a Rs 10,000 green bonus) this month.

Tata Tiago EV comes in two variants: Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR). The MR variant has a 19.2kWh battery with 250km of MIDC range and a 61bhp motor. The LR variant has a 25kWh battery providing 315km of range, along with a 74bhp motor priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 11.89 lakh, the Tiago EV competes with the MG Comet EV.