Tata Punch EV Now Available with ₹50,000 Discounts!

Tata Punch |

For the first time since its launch in January 2024, the Tata Punch EV is now available with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 50,000. However, this maximum discount is exclusively applicable to the top-spec Punch EV Empowered +S LR AC fast charger variant.

According to the dealer sources, leading up to the launch of the Punch EV on January 17, Tata dealerships across India had reportedly received a larger number of units of the top-spec Empowered +S LR variant, which includes the faster 7.2kW AC charger. To expedite the movement of this inventory, dealerships are now offering a flat discount of Rs 20,000, in addition to benefits on insurance and extra dealer discounts. These combined incentives total up to Rs 50,000, depending on the level of unsold inventory at each dealership.

Read Also Tata Punch Facelift Spotted on Indian Roads, Launch Expected Soon

Tata Punch EV |

After discount the ex-showroom prices of the top-spec model is Rs 15 lakh. However, even with this price adjustment, the top-spec Citroen eC3 Shine Dual Tone Vibe remains more affordable by Rs 1.5 lakh, priced at Rs 13.49 lakh.

The Punch EV Empowered +S LR AC FC variant is equipped with a larger 35kWh battery, boasting an ARAI-rated range of 421km. It also features a more powerful 122hp motor and premium amenities including an electronic parking brake, hill-descent control, a sunroof, ambient lighting, leatherette seats, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and 10.25-inch screens for both infotainment and driver display functionalities.

Read Also Tata Tiago EV Gets A Refresh with Exciting Upgrades – Take A look

Tata Tiago EV |

Recently, Tata Motors has quietly given the Tiago EV hatchback a makeover for 2024. The changes include adding Tata’s new 2D logo to the car and throwing in some extra features. Despite these updates, the price remains the same, starting at Rs 7.99 lakh and going up to Rs 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Tata Tiago EV now boasts some exciting upgrades across all its models. One notable addition is the new gear selector knob, which can now be found in all variants of the hatchback. Furthermore, Tata has decided to replace the previous 3D logo with their sleek new 2D logo throughout the vehicle, although the upgraded key 2D logo is exclusive to the top-of-the-line XZ+ Tech Lux model.