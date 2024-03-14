Tata Punch Facelift Spotted on Indian Roads, Launch Expected Soon

Tata Punch Facelift Spotted Testing |

Tata Motors is making big moves in the Indian market, bringing in new cars and growing its line-up. A recently sighted camouflaged test mule of the Tata Punch gives us a first look at the upcoming facelift for this micro SUV. Although, the launch is still a while away, with the company indicating a timeline around mid-2025.

The Tata Punch facelift will draw inspiration from the Punch EV, currently available in the Indian market, sharing similar style cues. In front design, including bonnet line, split headlamp setup, and bumper, mirrors that of the Punch EV. This design language is also seen in larger Tata SUVs like the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari.

Read Also Tata Group To Start Semiconductor Chips Production From Gujarat, Assam Plants By 2026

Tata Punch Facelift Spotted Testing |

Tata Punch facelift probably won’t have a full-width LED light bar in the front, and there might be some new bumper details. However, it seems like there won’t be any changes on the sides or back, except for updated alloy wheel designs.

The new Tata Punch facelift might have interiors like the Punch EV, but the regular version will have different features. It could get a new dashboard layout with a bigger touchscreen and updated instrument panel. The SUV might also have a full digital display for instruments, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen with the wireless phone connectivity, and new touch controls for the AC. However, it won’t have an electronic parking brake or rear disc brakes like electric Punch.

Punch is based on the H2X concept, which Tata Motors had showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. |

In terms of engine specifications, the Punch is expected to remain unchanged from the current model. It will still be powered by the same 1.2-litre, 3-cyclinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 86bhp and 113Nm of torque.

Additionally, there is a CNG variant available, producing 73bhp and 103Nm of torque, currently offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is a chance that they might add an AMT version soon, possibly even before the facelift, since they just added it to the Tiago and Tigor CNG models.

Tata Punch SUV will compete directly with the Hyundai Exter and Citroen C3. Maruti Suzuki is also planning to enter this rapidly growing segment with a new model, known internally as the Y43 SUV, expected to arrive by late 2026.