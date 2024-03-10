Tata's Dark Knight: Nexon EV New Variant Launched

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 10, 2024
India's very own Tata Motors has launched Dark Edition variant for its highly popular Nexon EV model.
The Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition will be available exclusively in the Long-Range variant.
The vehicle comes with a sunroof, for stargazers.
With the Nexon Dark Edition, you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.
The 40.5 kWh battery provides the car with an impressive range of 465 kilometers.
The MG ZS EV and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are some other options in the segment.
The Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh.
