Tata Motors Hits Milestone: 1 Millionth Car Rolls Out From Gujarat's Sanand Plant |

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer has produced more than One Million Cars at its facility in Sanand, Gujarat. Celebrating a significant milestone, the 1 millionth car to roll off the assembly was a Tata Tiago powered by petrol engine.

Founded in 2010, Tata’s Sanand Plant initially operated as a single-model facility exclusively producing the famous Tata Nano.

However, over the past 13 years, it has evolved into a versatile multi-model plant, now manufacturing three car models. Renowned for its adaptable assembly line, this facility is recognized for manufacturing a diverse range of passenger vehicle models, including Tiago, Tiago AMT, Tiago EV, Tiago iCNG, Tigor, Tigor AMT, Tigor EV, Tigor iCNG, and XPRES-T EV.

Tata's Sanand Plant Celebrates One Millionth Car Milestone |

The plant spans 1100 acres, comprising 741 acres for Tata Motors and 359 acres for the Vendor Park. It sustains of over 6000 employees, both directly and indirectly. The Sanand plant, a cutting-edge facility, has played a pivotal role in the company’s expansion. It encompasses the press line, weld shop, paint shop, assembly line, and powertrain shop.

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. |

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are extremely proud to roll out the 1 millionth car from our Sanand plant. This facility has been pivotal in bolstering our growth story in India by responding to market needs promptly. This achievement is a testament to the high standards we set for ourselves and the commitment we have to our customers. Our efforts have led to higher consideration for our products and this milestone certainly reiterates the popularity of our products among consumers. We are confident to carry forward our momentum in providing safer, smarter, and greener mobility solutions.

Expressing gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the plant, Chandra stated, "This milestone is owed to the collective efforts of our employees, suppliers, channel partners, and, notably, the Government of Gujarat. Their steadfast support has been integral to reaching this significant achievement."