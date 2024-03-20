Tata Tiago EV Gets A Refresh with Exciting Upgrades – Take A look

Tata Tiago EV |

Tata Motors has quietly given the Tiago EV hatchback a makeover for 2024. The changes include adding Tata’s new 2D logo to the car and throwing in some extra features. Despite these updates, the price remains the same, starting at Rs 7.99 lakh and going up to Rs 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Tata Tiago EV now boasts some exciting upgrades across all its models. One notable addition is the new gear selector knob, which can now be found in all variants of the hatchback. Furthermore, Tata has decided to replace the previous 3D logo with their sleek new 2D logo throughout the vehicle, although the upgraded key 2D logo is exclusive to the top-of-the-line XZ+ Tech Lux model.

In addition to these changes, starting from the XZ+ variant onwards, all models come equipped with a pollen filter and powerful 45W front USB Type C charger. For those opting for the top-tier XZ+ Tech Lux variant, an auto-dimming interior rear view mirror will also be included, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Tata Motors is still providing two options for the Tiago EV’s battery: a 19.2 kWh pack or a bigger 24 kWh pack. The smaller one claims to cover up to 250 km per charge, while the larger pack offers a range of up to 315 km. Also, the electric motor’s power differs based on the battery pack. The 19.2 kWh pack is matched with a 45 kW motor generating 105Nm of peak torque, whereas the bigger pack pairs with a stronger 55 kW motor producing 114Nm.

During March, Tata Motors is offering attractive discount on all its electric vehicles, except Punch EV. These discounts mainly apply to vehicles manufactured in 2023, aimed at clearing unsold inventory. However, some 2024 models of the Nexon EV and Tiago EV are also eligible for benefits.

Customers purchasing the Tata Tiago EV models from 2023 can receive benefits up to Rs 65,000. This includes a green bonus of Rs 50,000 along with an exchange offer of Rs 15,000. On the other hand, the 2024 models offer a smaller exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 10,000.