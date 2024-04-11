Tata Safari and Harrier Offer Up to Rs 1.25 Lakh Discounts

Tata Harrier | File

This month, Tata Motors is rolling out enticing offers and discounts on several of its popular models including the Harrier, Safari, Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, and Tigor. Customers stand to benefit from cash discounts and exchange bonuses, but these deals are exclusively available for the 2023 model of the vehicles.

Tata Safari

This month, Tata Motors is offering substantial benefits on unsold 2023 model year stock of the pre-facelift Safari. Customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh, including a cah discount of Rs 75,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000 for the top-spec ADAS equipped variants. Even the non-ADAS variants come with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Meanwhile, the updated 2023 Tata Safari models alos get discounts of up to Rs 70,000, which includes a Rs 50,000 cash discount and a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus. The Safari is known for its strong build and spacious seven-seat layout, competing with models like the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700.

Tata Safari

Tata Harrier

This month, company is offering substantial discounts on both the pre-facelift and facelifted 2023 models of the Harrier. Customers can enjoy benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh on remaining stocks of the pre-facelift models, while the facelifted versions are available with discounts of up to Rs 70,000.

These discounts include cash savings and exchange bonus, similar to those offered on the Tata Safari. The Harrier, like the Safari, is praised for its bold presence on the road, spacious interior, and solid construction, offering a balanced and enjoyable driving experience.

Competing with models like the 5-seater Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, and Jeep Compass, the Harrier remains a popular choice in the SUV market. These attractive discounts make it an even more compelling option for SUV buyers.

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

Tata Motors is offering enticing discounts on the 2023 model year of the Tiago across various variants. The petrol-MT version of the Tiago comes with benefits of up to Rs 80,000, including a Rs 65,000 cash discount and an exchange or scrappage bonus of up to Rs 15,000.

Meanwhile, the petrol-AMT variants receive a slightly lower cash discount of Rs 55,000. Additionally, the CNG variants of the Tiago also come with benefits of up to Rs 75,000 for the 2023 model year units. Despite its impressive cabin features and competitive pricing, the

Tata Tiago competes with models like the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in the market. These discounts make the Tiago an even more appealing choice for budget-conscious buyers looking for a well-equipped hatchback.

Tata Tigor

For MY2023, the Tigor offers benefits of up to Rs 75,000 on both petrol and CNG variants, comprising a cash discount of up to Rs 60,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. As the Tigor is based on the Tiago, it shares the same underpinnings and powertrain, making it an economical urban commuter. Tata Tigor is competing with models like the Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, and Hyundai Aura.

Tata Nexon

The facelifted Nexon is currently offering benefits of up to Rs 45,000, inclusive of a Rs 30,000 cash discount and a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. These deals apply to both petrol and diesel variants of the 2023 model year Nexon. Renowned for its premium interiors, comfortable ride, and excellent highway performance, the Nexon competes with popular models like the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue.

Tata Nexon

Tata Altroz

Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 are currently available on the Altroz, covering its petrol, diesel, and CNG variants. The 2023 models come with a cash discount of up to Rs 45,000, depending on the variant, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Renowned for its impressive ride and handling, stylish exterior design, and appealing interiors, the Altroz competes in the market against rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Toyota Glanza.