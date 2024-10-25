'Latest Firecracker For Diwali': Ola Electric Faces Backlash As Scooter Catches Fire Outside Showroom; Netizens React (VIDEO) |

Once again Bhavish Aggarwal led Ola Electric found itself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after a video surfaced showing one of its scooters ablaze.

The incident occurred outside an Ola Electric showroom in BTM Layout, Bengaluru, where the parked scooter erupted into flames, emitting thick smoke.

The video, shared by Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal, quickly went viral, drawing significant attention online.

The post captioned, “Just another fiery day in the life of Ola scooter owner,” set the tone for a huge wave of reactions.

Just another fiery day in the life of ola scooter ownerpic.twitter.com/sKADZBZwRB — Lavanya Ballal Jain (@LavanyaBallal) October 24, 2024

Netizens' Reactions: Humor Amidst Chaos

As the video spread across social media, users couldn’t resist the urge to poke fun at the situation.

Many commenters turned to humor, with one user quipping, “Ola Electric scooter is the latest firecracker in the market for this Diwali.”

Another user added, "The person must have bought it for Diwaali celebration. @bhash the scamster is selling substandard products to gullible customers.He should be booked for cheating."

Screengrab of the comments |

Amidst the laughter, serious concerns about safety and reliability were also raised by many netizens, pointing out the potential crisis for the fledgling brand.

Kunal Kamra's Stand-Up on the Stand-Up

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra waded into the conversation, criticising Ola and its CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, through the social media post. Earlier the duo also had an online feud over the EV scooter and Aggarwal dismissed Kamra’s criticisms by labeling him a “failed comedian” and asserted that Ola is rapidly expanding its network.

Customer Care Complaints

While the viral video and online banter are garnering attention, deeper issues lurk beneath the surface.

Ola Electric has faced numerous complaints regarding its customer service, leading to scrutiny from regulatory bodies.

On October 7, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued a show-cause notice to the company, alleging misleading advertisements and violations of consumer rights. Although Ola claims to have resolved 99.1 per cent of the 10,644 complaints it received, the perception of inadequate customer service remains.

In a recent stock filing, the company asserted its commitment to resolving customer complaints promptly, suggesting that it is taking steps to address these concerns.