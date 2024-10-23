 Kunal Kamra Takes A Dig At Ola Electric's '99% Complaints Solved' Claims, Says Hard To Believe
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKunal Kamra Takes A Dig At Ola Electric's '99% Complaints Solved' Claims, Says Hard To Believe

Kunal Kamra Takes A Dig At Ola Electric's '99% Complaints Solved' Claims, Says Hard To Believe

Comedian Kunal Kamra's tweet has yet again spurred more controversy over the ongoing spat between Kamra and Ola founder, Bhavish Aggarwal. Kamra calls out the company's '99% complaints solved' claims as hard to believe and urges people to interact with their issues in comments.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Comedian Kunal Kamra's yet again tweet has spurred more controversy over the ongoing spat between Kamra and Ola founder, Bhavesh Aggarwal. | File

The ongoing conflict between Comedian Kunal Kamra and OLA Founder Bhavish Aggarwal escalates as Comedian questions the credibility of the company's statement about only 99% of consumer complaints being resolved, suggesting that this would mean 99% of their bikes are in use, in a recent tweet.

Ola Electric stated that it has effectively addressed 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints reported to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). However, comedian Kunal Kamra is not prepared to allow them to escape just yet.

Kamra recently made a witty remark on X (previously known as Twitter) in a tweet, "99% consumer complaints solved means 99% bikes are moving? Hard to believe. If you're part of the 1%, leave your story below."

What Is The Controversy?

The CCPA sent a show cause notice to Ola Electric on October 7, 2024, raising issues regarding misleading ads, unfair trade practices, and consumer rights violations. The company was granted a period of 15 days to provide a response. Afterwards, Ola verified in a regulatory submission that it had offered explanations to the authority in reply to the notification. Ola stressed that their strong resolution system guarantees complaints are addressed to the full satisfaction of customers.

Read Also
'Why Is OLA a Public Issue': Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Feud With Bhavish Aggarwal Heats Up Again -...
article-image

Response To Kunal Kamra's Tweet

FPJ Shorts
Indian Navy SSR, MR Result 2024 OUT; Check Here
Indian Navy SSR, MR Result 2024 OUT; Check Here
Justice Yahya Afridi Appointed As 30th Chief Justice Of Pakistan
Justice Yahya Afridi Appointed As 30th Chief Justice Of Pakistan
SC Reserves Judgment On Pleas Challenging Allahabad HC Ruling That Had Declared UP Madrasa Law 'Unconstitutional'
SC Reserves Judgment On Pleas Challenging Allahabad HC Ruling That Had Declared UP Madrasa Law 'Unconstitutional'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal From Yeola, NCP Releases First List Of Candidates With 38 Names
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal From Yeola, NCP Releases First List Of Candidates With 38 Names

The spat between Kunal Kamra and Ola's founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, ignited on social media after Kamra raised concerns about the company's after-sales service. Several people came forward and expressed dissatisfaction with service delays, unresponsive support, and scooter issues in the comment section.

While some are seen supporting Kamra's comments, some have been criticising the comedian for targeting Ola to endure publicity. Ola has replied to CCPA directly over their influx in receiving complaints related to their scooters and are actively working on resolving them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bill Gates Donates $50 Million To Kamala Harris Campaign; Says He Is 'Concerned Over Trump'

Bill Gates Donates $50 Million To Kamala Harris Campaign; Says He Is 'Concerned Over Trump'

Paytm Shares Rocket Up More Than 11% On NSE After NPCI Allows Onboarding Of New UPI Users

Paytm Shares Rocket Up More Than 11% On NSE After NPCI Allows Onboarding Of New UPI Users

Kunal Kamra Takes A Dig At Ola Electric's '99% Complaints Solved' Claims, Says Hard To Believe

Kunal Kamra Takes A Dig At Ola Electric's '99% Complaints Solved' Claims, Says Hard To Believe

'4 people, 4 days, $1 Million Each': Elon Musk Continues With His Plan Of Giving Money To Voters...

'4 people, 4 days, $1 Million Each': Elon Musk Continues With His Plan Of Giving Money To Voters...

Triumph Daytona 660 Now Available in India as Deliveries Start Nationwide

Triumph Daytona 660 Now Available in India as Deliveries Start Nationwide