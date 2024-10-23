Kunal Kamra Takes A Dig At Ola Electric's '99% Complaints Solved' Claims, Says Hard To Believe

Comedian Kunal Kamra's yet again tweet has spurred more controversy over the ongoing spat between Kamra and Ola founder, Bhavesh Aggarwal. | File

The ongoing conflict between Comedian Kunal Kamra and OLA Founder Bhavish Aggarwal escalates as Comedian questions the credibility of the company's statement about only 99% of consumer complaints being resolved, suggesting that this would mean 99% of their bikes are in use, in a recent tweet.



Ola Electric stated that it has effectively addressed 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints reported to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). However, comedian Kunal Kamra is not prepared to allow them to escape just yet.



Kamra recently made a witty remark on X (previously known as Twitter) in a tweet, "99% consumer complaints solved means 99% bikes are moving? Hard to believe. If you're part of the 1%, leave your story below."

What Is The Controversy?

The CCPA sent a show cause notice to Ola Electric on October 7, 2024, raising issues regarding misleading ads, unfair trade practices, and consumer rights violations. The company was granted a period of 15 days to provide a response. Afterwards, Ola verified in a regulatory submission that it had offered explanations to the authority in reply to the notification. Ola stressed that their strong resolution system guarantees complaints are addressed to the full satisfaction of customers.

Response To Kunal Kamra's Tweet

The spat between Kunal Kamra and Ola's founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, ignited on social media after Kamra raised concerns about the company's after-sales service. Several people came forward and expressed dissatisfaction with service delays, unresponsive support, and scooter issues in the comment section.

While some are seen supporting Kamra's comments, some have been criticising the comedian for targeting Ola to endure publicity. Ola has replied to CCPA directly over their influx in receiving complaints related to their scooters and are actively working on resolving them.