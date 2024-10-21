 'Why Is OLA a Public Issue': Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Feud With Bhavish Aggarwal Heats Up Again - Accusations, Bouncers, & Netizens React
'Why Is OLA a Public Issue': Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Feud With Bhavish Aggarwal Heats Up Again - Accusations, Bouncers, & Netizens React

What began as heated online word exchanges between the two, has now turned into an all-out online feud, with Kamra once again taking a jab at the electric vehicle company.

Oliviya Kunjumon Updated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal have been locking horns on social media for weeks, and it seems the battle is far from over.

What began as heated online word exchanges between the two, has now turned into an all-out online feud, with Kamra once again taking a jab at the electric vehicle company.

The online exchanges between the two have drawn attention from netizens, as Kamra's remarks and witty tweets keep fueling the ongoing clash.

Kamra's New Attack: "Why is Ola a Public Issue?"

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Kamra reignited the feud by asking a question: "Why is OLA a public issue?" He didn’t stop there, listing three pointed reasons for his statement, Kamra noted,

"The company is fooling the public.

The company is subsidised by public money.

The company is publicly listed."

This tweet came after Kamra mocked the state of Ola’s customer service, accusing the company of poor management and lack of transparency.

Weekend Jabs and Service Center Complaints

Kamra didn’t let up in his criticisms. Just a few days before his latest tweet, he tagged Bhavish Aggarwal in a post, sarcastically pointing out Ola’s service station closure on a weekday and reposting a tweet with a video of an Ola's showroom. Kamra, in his X post wrote,"Hey @bhash, I thought you didn’t believe in weekends but this is your service station on Monday… Or is today a holiday in the lunar calendar?"

"Bouncers at Ola Service Centers"

The controversy took a more serious turn when another internet user tagged Kamra in a post, alleging that Ola Electric had hired bouncers at its service centers. The tweet claimed that bouncers were stationed outside service centers, behaving aggressively with customers, including women.

The tweet read: “Kunal Kamra, OLA has now recruited about 5-6 BOUNCERS at every service centre... I just visited my nearby OLA service centre and saw all the bouncers there arguing with customers, even female customers. Is this the kind of service we’re getting?”

Bhavish Aggarwal's Silence

Despite the repeated jabs from Kamra in the recent, Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal has remained silent on the matter. He has as of now, not yet responded to Kamra's post.

Netizens React

Kamra's post received many responses from netizens.

An X user commented, "Hello @bhash Why don't you sell an OLA scooter in a bundle with a mini Truck. 7 days a week and 20 hours a day mein kuch idea tho aaya hoga?"

Another user added, "Great points. Ola's issues affect many people since it's publicly funded and listed. It's important for companies to be accountable to the public."

