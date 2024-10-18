Comedian Kunal Kamra Once Again Slams Ola Electric, Says 'No Refund Plans Or Resolution Dates For Complaints' |

In a lively clash that has caught the attention of social media users earlier this moth between Ola Electric’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal, and comedian Kunal Kamra are back in the spotlight again in a shot manner.

The feud escalated when Kamra took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice his frustrations over Ola Electric’s customer service and communication which then sparked a heated online exchange between the two.

However, after a sharp silence for some days, Kamra again took to the platform X to post about dissatisfaction regarding Ola Electric. In his post, he wrote, "Ola electric hasn’t disclosed any plan to issue refunds or put an end date to current customer complaints. We don’t even know If there is a plan… All I can do is Let @bhash know that he has to put out a public plan which doesn’t include employing me."

Responding to Kamra’s criticisms, the X account 'The DeshBhakt' took a sarcastic jab at the comedian, saying, “Shame on you @kunalkamra88. Is it because of you that @bhash will not be able to beat @elonmusk in the EV race?”

“Bhavish had begged you to come to the Ola service center and help the company - but you were busy selling your flop comedy,” added the post.

The Waiting Game

As of now, Aggarwal has yet to respond to Kamra’s remarks, which has led to speculation among netizens.

Netizens Reaction

ne user observed, “Today Bhavis will not reply. He won’t repeat the same mistake again. He has learned his lessons. He is a smart guy.” This comment hints at the strategic silence Aggarwal might adopt in navigating this public spat.

Meanwhile, another user humorously noted, “Sounds like Ola Electric is keeping their plans more secret than a magician’s trick! Maybe they think ‘mystery’ is a new business strategy.”

