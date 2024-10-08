'...From One ‘Kamra’ To Another, I Use My Ola': Harsh Goenka Witty Roast Of Ola Electric Amid Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Social Media Feud

Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises, recently stirred the pot on social media platform X, formerly Twitter with a playful jab at Ola Electric, amid a heated online feud involving comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal.

A Lighthearted Post or a Subtle Dig?

In a post on X, Goenka said, “If I have to travel close distances, I mean from one ‘kamra’ to another, I use my Ola @bhash.”

This tweet sparked a flurry of reactions, particularly from netizens who took the opportunity to troll Ola scooters.

Goenka’s comment was seen as a lighthearted yet pointed remark in the context of ongoing discussions about Ola Electric’s recent troubles.

Netizens Reaction

An X user responding to Goenka's post wrote, "I also used to travel sir , but mere ‘BhavishYa’ hi kharab ho gaya."

Another user added, "glad that you could use, because most can't because their OLA is at service center."

Kunal Kamra and Bhavish Aggarwal Showdown

The backdrop to Goenka's tweet is a two-day long verbal clash between comedian Kunal Kamra and Bhavish Aggarwal.

The conflict escalated as both parties exchanged barbs online, drawing attention from fans and critics alike.

Interestingly, the turmoil at the social media level coincided with a notable drop in Ola Electric’s stock prices, which plummeted by over 8 per cent during the day’s trading session and ended the day down by 5.11 per cent on BSE.

Adding fuel to the fire, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) recently issued a show-cause notice to Ola Electric. This action came in response to a surge in consumer complaints about the company’s service standards and the condition of its service centers nationwide.

Kamra didn’t hold back in commenting on this development, stating, “Dear @smitaprakash, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is protecting consumers instead of celebrating Indian businesses. Please ask them to take their agenda to consumers of another country.”

As the dust settles, Bhavish Aggarwal’s social media presence has quieted down. After a series of fiery exchanges, he has not posted or responded to Kamra’s remarks, leaving many to wonder if this feud has reached its conclusion.