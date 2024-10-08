 Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Feud Ends? Comedian Has The Last Laugh As Retorts From Ola Boss Dry Up
The conflict between the two escalated over a period of almost two days, but the development at Dalal Street amid the skirmish has garnered a lot of traction. Shares of Ola Electric collapsed by over 8 per cent in the day's intraday trade.

G R Mukesh
Updated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
article-image

The online X (formerly Twitter) feud between popular comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola and Krutrim founder that sparked a series of heated exchanges from both sides finally appears to have subsided.

Kamra Vs Aggarwal

article-image

The Ola Electric shares dropped by 8.16 per cent at 12:14 IST.

Now, the altercation appears to have subsided, at least for now. Kunal Kamra appears to have had the last laugh here.

The comedian in another post, while speaking in matter, said, "Bhavish Aggarwal who thought Sunday should be a working day, Worked Yesterday to prove himself wrong."

Kamra here was possibly referring to the stumbling prices of the company stocks.

In another post, after that, Kamra shared a jocular post on the matter.

article-image

CCPA Action Against Ola

In addition, in the latest of all attacks, Kamra also cited the recent development of the action taken by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), alarmed by an increase in consumer complaints against Ola Electric and subpar conditions at its service centres across the nation, has served the Bhavish Aggarwal-run EV company with a show-cause notice. The notification requires a response from Ola Electric within 15 days of its receipt.

Noting this development, Kamra remarked, "Dear @smitaprakash the Central Consumer protection authority (CCPA) is protection Consumers instead of celebrating indian business’s. Please ask them to take their agenda to consumers of another country"

Bhavish Aggarwal's Response

As for Bhavish Aggarwal's ferocious responses that filled this feud, they appear to have hibernated, as Aggarwal has not posted or retorted Kamra since then, with no visible activity detected on his official X account.

