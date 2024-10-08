From Snapdeal To Shark Tank India: Kunal Bahl's Whopping Net Worth And Investments In Over 280 Startups |

Shark Tank India, one of the famous Indian business reality TV series where entrepreneurs and startups from various sectors pitch their models to a panel of investors to secure investments, it becomes quite intriguing to know these panel of judges and their net worth.

A New Face in the Shark Tank

As new investor steps into the spotlight in the upcoming season of the Shark Tank India, one might be interested know of the new judge and what makes him one of the top investors in the country.

Recently, Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, has replaced Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal in the show. Zomato Co-founder Deepinder Goyal exist comes after Swiggy took over as the show’s sponsor.

But how did Kunal reach this stage, and what is the secret behind his success?

Kunal Bahl is no stranger to the world of startups. At 40 years old, he has co-founded two major companies, Snapdeal and Titan Capital, and has invested in numerous ventures across India. His appointment as the newest shark on Shark Tank India has generated a lot of curiosity. The official X account of Titan Capital VC introduced him as an investor with a passion for scaling businesses.

Shark Tank India and Kunal Bahl’s Net Worth

Now, apart of his business investments and ventures, he has earned a spot as a new judge on Shark Tank India season 4. As per mutiple reports, the net worth is estimated at over Rs 3500 crore, as of 2024.

Snapdeal and Titan Capital: Building Giants

Kunal Bahl's entrepreneurial journey took flight in 2010 when he co-founded Snapdeal, which is India's one of the largest online marketplaces. He turned the company into a household name with the co-partner in the business with Rohit Bansal. However, like all startups, the company also faced turbulent times, including a failed merger with Flipkart.

Screengrab of LinkedIn |

Undeterred, Kunal led Snapdeal through a corporate rebranding in 2022, giving it a new identity as AceVector, which houses multiple businesses like Unicommerce and Stellaro Brands.

Apart from this, he also co-founded Titan Capital to support budding entrepreneurs and startups.

Kunal’s Investments: From Ola Cabs to Over 280 Startups

Later, as part of his growing business instincts, he and his partner Rohit Bansal made their first angel investment in Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Cabs, an idea that turned into a multi-million-dollar company.

The duo’s early investment of USD 60,000 skyrocketed in value as Ola grew into one of the leading ride-hailing services in India.

Furthermore, over the years, he and Rohit have made early investments in over 280 startups, with several of them reaching valuations between USD 100 million to USD 600 million.