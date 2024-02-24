Anupam Mittal Net Worth: Shaadi.com Founder Net Worth About ₹185 Cr, Earns ₹7 Lakh Per Episode In Shark Tank India

Anupam Mittal |

When one think about Shark Tank India, an Indian business reality TV series where entrepreneurs and startups from various sectors pitch their models to a panel of investors to secure investments, it becomes quite intriguing to know the net worth of these investors.

One such notable name in the spotlight for the past three years on Shark Tank is Anupam Mittal. Let's take a sneak peek of this entrepreneur net worth and lifestyle, who has emerged as a self-made billionaire among the other judges.

Anupam Mittal is a multimillionaire, known as the founder and CEO of People Group, a well-established operator, and investor in tech and D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) companies. The group has successfully built several brands, including Shaadi.com (online matrimonial platform), Makaan.com (an online real estate portal in India), and Mauj Mobile (offering mobile entertainment services).

Net Worth

Mittal, currently a judge on Shark Tank India 3, is estimated to have a net worth of approximately Rs 185 crores as of 2024. Beyond his role as an entrepreneur, Mittal is also an angel investor, investing his own money in companies, particularly in their early stages, often in startups. As per reports, he has invested in more than 200 startup ventures to date.

He has generated wealth through various channels, including his successful business ventures, strategic investments, appearances on television, and more.

According to reports, for his role as a judge on Shark Tank India, Mittal gets approximately Rs 7 lakh per episode.

Anupam Mittal's residence

He resides in a lavish high-rise area in South Mumbai, known for its upscale property prices. Mittal's home is a luxurious 6 BHK apartment located in the Cuffe Parade neighborhood of South Mumbai, where he lives with his wife Anchal Kumar and daughter Alyssa.

According to reports, considering the property prices in the area and the square footage of Anupam Mittal's apartment, the approximate value of the house is estimated to be around Rs 15 crore.

Car collection

Mittal also has a passion for cars and often shares posts and videos of his collection on his social media platforms. Some of the notable cars in his collection include Lamborghini, BMW, Audi, and Mercedes Benz.

About his life

Mittal was born on December 23, 1971 in Mumbai, Maharashtra and began his entrepreneurial journey over two decades ago. Hailing from a business family, he completed his graduation in Maharashtra and further pursued his Master's degree from Boston University, specializing in Operations and Strategic Management.