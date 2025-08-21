 SEBI Eases IPO Rules, Big Relief For Reliance Jio & NSE
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI Eases IPO Rules, Big Relief For Reliance Jio & NSE

SEBI Eases IPO Rules, Big Relief For Reliance Jio & NSE

SEBI has relaxed IPO rules, reducing minimum public shareholding for large companies. This benefits Reliance Jio and NSE, making it easier for them to launch IPOs at lower costs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
SEBI Makes IPO Rules Easier | Reliance Jio File Photo |

Mumbai: India’s stock market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has made it easier for big companies to launch their IPOs (Initial Public Offerings). SEBI has changed the rules so that companies don’t need to sell as many shares to the public as before.

Good News for Reliance Jio

According to global brokerage firm Citibank, this new rule will help Reliance Jio a lot.

Jio’s value is estimated at USD 120 billion. Earlier, Jio had to sell 5 percent shares in the IPO, which meant raising around USD 6 billion — a very big amount for Indian markets.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Read Also
Mukesh Ambani Planning To Introduce ₹52,200 Crore Worth IPO, Reliance To List Jio Infocomm In...
article-image

Now, with the new rule, Jio only needs to sell 2.5 percent shares, raising about USD 3 billion, which is much easier and more realistic.

How the Rules Have Changed

If a company’s post-IPO market value is over Rs 50,000 crore, it must now sell only 8 percent shares to the public (earlier it was 10 percent).

If the company’s value is over Rs 5 lakh crore, the minimum public offer is now just 2.5 percent (earlier it was 5 percent).

NSE Also to Benefit

These changes will also help the National Stock Exchange (NSE). NSE is planning to launch its IPO next year with a value of over USD 50 billion.

SEBI’s relaxed rules will reduce the pressure on NSE to sell a large portion of shares.

Read Also
NSE Becomes World's 4th-Largest IPO Fundraising Exchange With $5.51 Billion In H1 2025
article-image

SEBI Plans a Regulated Pre-IPO Platform

SEBI is also planning to create a new platform where shares can be traded in a legal and safe way before the IPO is officially listed.

This will help replace the unregulated “grey market” where many people trade IPO shares without rules.

This platform will also give investors more information before they invest, making the system more transparent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stock Markets Extend Winning Streak To 6th Day; Sensex Rises 143 Points On ICICI Bank, Reliance...

Stock Markets Extend Winning Streak To 6th Day; Sensex Rises 143 Points On ICICI Bank, Reliance...

SEBI Eases IPO Rules, Big Relief For Reliance Jio & NSE

SEBI Eases IPO Rules, Big Relief For Reliance Jio & NSE

India’s GDP Likely To Grow 6.8-7 Per Cent In April-June: Report

India’s GDP Likely To Grow 6.8-7 Per Cent In April-June: Report

US Tariffs: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Calibrated Response, Pushes 100 Reforms To...

US Tariffs: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Calibrated Response, Pushes 100 Reforms To...

GST 2.0: Relief For Middle Class & Farmers, GST 2.0 Will Benefit Small Businesses Too

GST 2.0: Relief For Middle Class & Farmers, GST 2.0 Will Benefit Small Businesses Too