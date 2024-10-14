 Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric Shares Fall 3% Amid Regulatory Scrutiny Of 'BOSS' Sale Discounts And Pricing Irregularities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric Shares Fall 3% Amid Regulatory Scrutiny Of 'BOSS' Sale Discounts And Pricing Irregularities

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric Shares Fall 3% Amid Regulatory Scrutiny Of 'BOSS' Sale Discounts And Pricing Irregularities

The trouble began when ARAI, a key automotive testing body under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, raised questions about Ola Electric’s recent pricing decisions.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric Shares Fall 3% Amid Regulatory Scrutiny Of 'BOSS' Sale Discounts And Pricing Irregularities |

The shares of Ola Electric Mobility on Monday (October 14) experienced a significant decline in the stock prices after the reports concerning around the company's pricing strategies which is currently under investigation by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

According to Business Standard report, ARAI has asked Ola Electric to provide clarification and compliance details immediately. If found guilty of violating these guidelines, the company risks facing legal repercussions, including potential disqualification from receiving subsidies under the PM Electric DRIVE Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme.

Following the shares of the company took a 3.2 per cent hit in Monday morning trade, reaching an intraday low of Rs 87.34 per share.

At 14:01 PM IST, the shares of the company were trading at Rs 88.15 apiece on BSE, down by 2.26 per cent. Similarly, on NSE, the shares traded at Rs 87.79 apiece, shedding by 2.67 per cent.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: BJP Stakes Claim Over Ovala-Majiwada Seat, Challenges Shiv Sena-Shinde Faction Legislator Pratap Sarnaik's Hold
Mira Bhayandar: BJP Stakes Claim Over Ovala-Majiwada Seat, Challenges Shiv Sena-Shinde Faction Legislator Pratap Sarnaik's Hold
'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do Patti Trailer Launch (VIDEO)
'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do Patti Trailer Launch (VIDEO)
SBI SCO Recruitment For 1,497 SCO Positions Ends Today: Apply On Official Website Here
SBI SCO Recruitment For 1,497 SCO Positions Ends Today: Apply On Official Website Here
Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers Till January 1 To Combat Air Pollution
Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers Till January 1 To Combat Air Pollution
Ola Electric Share Performance

Ola Electric Share Performance | NSE

Read Also
'Supreme Court Has Banned Fireworks In Delhi': Tech Journalist Takes A Swipe At Ola Scooters Amid...
article-image

ARAI Investigation on Pricing Practices

The trouble began when ARAI, a key automotive testing body under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, raised questions about Ola Electric’s recent pricing decisions. The probe is primarily focused on the company’s failure to inform the regulatory body about a price cut for its S1X 2kWh model before the launch of the "BOSS" sale.

Consumer Complaints Add to Woes

Adding fuel to the fire, in recent, the company has also been slapped with a notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

Read Also
'Flats Worth ₹5 Crore Sold Like Hot Cakes': Developer Claims Sale Of 900 Units In Gurugram During...
article-image

As per reports, over 10,000 complaints has been lodged on the National Consumer Helpline in the past year, primarily concerning the quality of vehicles and inadequate after-sales service.

Stock Listing

The company was listed in the stock market on August 9, 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Markets Gave Better Returns Than China In Last 5 Years, Says Sebi Member

Indian Markets Gave Better Returns Than China In Last 5 Years, Says Sebi Member

Wholesale Inflation Rises In September: WPI Spikes From 1.31% To 1.84%

Wholesale Inflation Rises In September: WPI Spikes From 1.31% To 1.84%

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric Shares Fall 3% Amid Regulatory Scrutiny Of 'BOSS' Sale Discounts And...

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric Shares Fall 3% Amid Regulatory Scrutiny Of 'BOSS' Sale Discounts And...

Premiere Energies Zooms Almost 10% After Bagging Multiple Orders Totalling Over ₹765 Crore

Premiere Energies Zooms Almost 10% After Bagging Multiple Orders Totalling Over ₹765 Crore

Bharat NCAP: Citroen Basalt Secures 4-Star Safety Rating

Bharat NCAP: Citroen Basalt Secures 4-Star Safety Rating