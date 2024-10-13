'Flats Worth ₹5 Crore Sold Like Hot Cakes': Developer Claims Sale Of 900 Units In Gurugram During Dussehra

Skyline of Gurugram |

The question of the 'Makkan' in the essential triplet of 'Roti, Kapada and Makkan' has often led to the development of interesting phenomena, sometimes in different polarities.

Flats As Though Hotcakes

While, as a low-income nation, India struggles to house many of its own, as they spend their lives on the streets and vestibule leading nowhere and no one, metro cities like Mumbai have empty flats lying, under someone's possession or ownership, that remain vacant, while over 50 per cent of the population of the city lives on less than 9 per cent of the land.

On the other hand, there are instances where affordability is not an issues at all, at least for some.

And in what can be seen as an exhibition of those 'some' with the sum, a developer in Gurugram has claimed to have sold a mammoth 900 flats, as the country is in the middle of its festive season. According to an X user, who shared their thought on the matter, "Gurgaon real estate is crazy. 5 crore flats selling like hot cakes."

A new project Sky Arc a futuristic project, by Smartworld Developers. Each unit is 4-5 cr. The RERA authorisation came yesterday. And 900 units are sold already. Today they called the owners to pick their flats.… pic.twitter.com/uGLNZVGzaj — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 12, 2024

The user further added, "A new project, Sky Arc, a futuristic project, by Smartworld Developers. Each unit is 4-5 cr. The RERA authorisation came yesterday.

The user also claimed that all of this came to pass on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra or Vijayadashmi.

The user further remarked, "Today they called the owners to pick up their flats. Imagine this is Dussehra day, Crazy!"

The Company's Claim

Here the developer in question is a Gurugram-based company by the name of Smart World Developers. The company claims to have projects in different cities, including Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and in the state of Goa as well.

Coming to the claim made by the user, when we look at the company website, they also appear to make the claim of selling a mammoth 900 units of flats.

However, there is no specific mention of the time period taken to sell these flats or the price at which these flats were sold.

Netizens React

The netizens on X reacted in different modalities. Some claimed that this is common sight and that there are some high-net-worth individuals who are capable of venturing into such avenues seamlessly.

One user remarked, "Looks like 5 crore is not big deal these day

Husband and wife working in Gurugram, each earning 40 lakh PA , not a big deal for them."

Another user said, "I don’t think 1-1CR package holders would buy a 5cr flat. Net monthly income would go in monthly emi. Unless they have generational wealth or corpus from previous investments."

Others had a more critical view of the development. One user said, "So, people have so much black money!!

I don’t think any salaried person can buy such flats except CXO level employees in some big corporations. Even those doing business ethically, many of them can’t afford."