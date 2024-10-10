Mumbai: MHADA Announces Cluster Development Of Kala Chowki's Abhyudaya Nagar, Offering 635 Sq Ft Flats And ₹5 Lakh Corpus

MHADA | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Board of MHADA has released a tender for the comprehensive redevelopment of the Abhyudaya Nagar MHADA Colony, located in Kala Chowki. This tender, issued under the Construction and Development (C&D) model, aims to appoint a developer to undertake the large-scale redevelopment of the colony.

This significant step follows the approval from the government’s High-Level Committee, allowing the long-awaited redevelopment project to proceed. Presently, the Abhyudaya Nagar colony occupies an expansive area of 1 33,593 square meters, with 48 buildings comprising 3,410 tenements, each measuring 208 square feet. The redevelopment will benefit approximately 15,000 residents, bringing much-needed improvement to their living conditions after years of anticipation.

The responsibility for the execution of this project has been assigned to MHADA’s Mumbai Board. The redevelopment project, which had been stalled for several years, found new direction through the intervention of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who played a pivotal role in resolving the impasse.

Following his involvement, MHADA made the decision to implement the redevelopment under the C&D framework, marking a crucial breakthrough in addressing the long-pending project.

In accordance with the directives issued by Fadnavis, the tender for this redevelopment project has been structured to ensure significant benefits for the residents. Each rehabilitated tenement will have a minimum carpet area of 635 square feet, offering substantial upgrades from the current units.

Additionally, provisions have been made for four-wheeler parking, ensuring that each resident has access to future-proof facilities. The tender also mandates the developer to provide a one-time corpus fund of Rs 5 lakh to each resident as part of the redevelopment benefits. Furthermore, until the project reaches completion, the developer is required to pay Rs 20,000 per month as rent to each resident.

In a recent meeting, MHADA Vice President Sanjeev Jaiswal presented the redevelopment plan to the residents of Abhyudaya Nagar. During the presentation, Jaiswal provided a detailed overview of the proposed project and addressed various concerns raised by the residents, ensuring transparency and clarity on the upcoming changes.

As per the tender schedule, technical bids are set to be opened on November 22, 2024, at 3 pm. This redevelopment project is expected to transform the lives of thousands of residents, providing them with modern amenities, expanded living spaces, and a renewed community infrastructure after years of delays.