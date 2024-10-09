Mumbai: MHADA To Announce Lottery For 20,000 Flats By March 2025

MHADA | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board, the regional unit of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), conducted a computerised lottery for 2,030 housing units under various schemes in Mumbai.

With 1,13,811 eligible applicants, the lottery offered a chance for many hopefuls to try their luck and secure a place to call home. It was drawn at the hands of guardian minister of Mumbai and school education minister Deepak Kesarkar.

The applicants were able to view the entire lottery process from their homes through webcasting made available on MHADA’s official YouTube channel (@mhadaofficial) and Facebook page.

The results were also published on MHADA’s website (https://housing.mhada.gov.in) and the winners received SMS notifications immediately after the draw.

MHADA will draw the lottery for another 12,000 units through the Konkan board today (October 9). By March 2025, it will announce a lottery for close to 20,000 units in Konkan, Pune and Mumbai, MHADA vice-president and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

Jaiswal said MHADA will also announce another lottery for Mumbai by May or June next year for 3,000 tenements. He added that the Pune board will also soon announce a lottery for close to 5,000 tenements.

Congratulating those who bagged flats in the computerised draw on Monday, Jaiswal said, “In nearly a year, we have conducted nine lotteries for around 30,000 apartments in Mumbai, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nagpur, and Konkan. We are committed to more such lotteries so that people’s aspirations of owning a MHADA flat are fulfilled.”

Jaiswal added they reduced the prices for houses under EWS (economically weaker section), LIG, MIG and HIG (lower, middle, and higher income groups) by 25%, 20%, 15% and 10%, respectively, and will continue with the price range. “A special committee appointed by the state government will decide if we need to reduce the prices further,” he said.