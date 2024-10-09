Mumbai: Slab Collapse At MHADA Building In Byculla Averts Disaster As Structure Was Vacated

Firemen and Police after Parda Karim Mansion building portion collapsed at Madanpura, in Mumbai. |

A portion of the slab of a three-storey residential building of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) collapsed at Madanpura in Byculla on Tuesday. Fortunately, the building had been vacated, preventing a major incident, and no injuries were reported, confirmed officials.

On Tuesday afternoon, at approximately 12:45 PM, a part of the Karim building in Madanpura collapsed, with slabs and plaster from the first floor crashing down. The building, which contained 30 rooms and eight shops was undergoing repairs due to its old and dilapidated condition. Civic officials notified MHADA after local residents expressed concerns that the structure might collapse.

Emergency response teams, including the Fire Brigade, police, BEST, ward staff, and an ambulance, were quickly deployed to the site. MHADA officials evacuated the building to prevent further incidents. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. As per officials the upper unstable parts of the structure will be demolished as a precautionary measures.