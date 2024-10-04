Mumbai Tragedy: 1 Dead After Kitchen Slab Collapse In 4-Storey MHADA Building, Grant Road

A man died after the kitchen slab of a second floor apartment collapsed to the ground floor in five-story United Chambers at Grant Road in Mumbai | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday morning when a portion of a slab collapsed from a four-storey MHADA building on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road in Grant Road, resulting in the death of a man. The building, known as United Chambers, contains both commercial and residential units, with two floors unoccupied as the residents live abroad, according to local sources.

According to civic officials, a section of the second floor of building fell onto the first floor, causing the flooring of the first floor to collapse to the ground floor. The victim, Sagar Shivaji Nikam, 36, an electrician who slept in the office, was trapped in the debris. The incident was discovered when the office was opened on Thursday morning.

A local resident said, "Nikam lived in Khetwadi and would only come to the office to sleep. There was no loud noise during the collapse, so nobody knew he was trapped inside. It’s very shocking." He was found seriously injured and rushed to JJ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. "We got to know that the building had been repaired by MHADA 1.5 years ago and it appeared to be in good condition. We have informed MHADA about the incident who for further action," said an official.