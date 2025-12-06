 Navi Mumbai News: Ex-Corporator Flags Urgent Need To Expand Khairne Urdu School
Patel stated that the Urdu School near the garden area has become severely overcrowded due to a surge in admissions, forcing students to sit in cramped conditions. He criticised the lack of prompt action by the NMMC despite the corporation’s strong financial position, calling the situation “unfortunate and unacceptable.”

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
Former corporator Munawar Patel on Friday submitted a detailed memorandum to the Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), highlighting critical civic concerns in Khairne village from an overcrowded Urdu School to inadequate Anganwadi services.

School Overcrowding Alarms Parents

Demand to Introduce Semi-English Medium

The memorandum also urged the civic chief to convert the Urdu School into a Semi-English medium institution, noting that parents and villagers increasingly aspire to English-medium education to secure better opportunities for their children.

Anganwadi Services Under Scrutiny

Patel further drew attention to the hardships faced by pregnant women and several residents who reportedly do not receive full benefits at the existing Anganwadi centres and often face neglect or discrimination.

Call for a New Anganwadi Centre

To address these concerns, he demanded the establishment of a new Anganwadi centre in Khairne village either within the Urdu School premises or at another suitable location to ensure residents receive proper facilities, dignity and access to essential services.

