Mumbai: MLA Abu Azmi Honours Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Says 'He Delivered Great Justice To Dalits & Muslims' | VIDEO

Mumbai: On the Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra President Abu Asim Azmi, on Sunday, December 6, honoured Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar and said that the legendary leader delivered great justice not only to the Dalits but also to Muslims.

While speaking to reporters, Azmi reflected on the period of Partition and said, "When, in 1947, India and Pakistan were separated, many Muslims were moving to Pakistan because Jinnah had said that they were creating a separate Muslim country. But Baba Saheb (Ambedkar) said no — this country that is being created will give equal rights to Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and everyone."

He further praised Ambedkar’s lifelong fight for the oppressed, and said, “Those who struggled for the rights of the oppressed, the Dalits, Baba Saheb fought alongside them. I believe he delivered great justice to the Dalits and also to Muslims.

Abu Azmi Pays Tribute To Dr Ambedkar At Chaityabhoomi

On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Abu Azmi also paid floral tribute to Dr Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar's Shivaji Park. This comes as December 6 is observed as the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (BR Ambedkar), also known as Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Taking to his official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "The path of equality, justice, fraternity, and education that Babasaheb showed us remains even today the guiding light for our struggles and the foundation of constitutional values. His thoughts will continue to inspire generations to come forever. "

