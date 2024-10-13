Baba Siddique Networth: A Look Into Slain Mumbai Politician's Wealth And More

Baba Siddique | FPJ

Baba Siddique, NCP leader and former MLA from Bandra West Assembly constituency, was fatally shot in Mumbai on October 12. Siddique, who was also the Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies (FDA) and Labour under then Chief Minister Vilasraso Deshmukh between 2004 and 2008, was shot and killed near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East.

He was 66 years old.

Siddique was a popular face and had a great deal of media visibility. He was famously photographed with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at an Iftar party, which marked a moment of thaw between the two feuding stars.

Baba Siddique's Networth

Here, we now take a look at the former Congress leader's wealth and resources. Given his history as a politician and an elected representative, Siddique's resources are documented through the affidavits that candidates submit when fighting an election.

His Last Affidavit

After winning the prestigious Bandra West Assembly seat three times in a row and representing it from 1999 to 2014 (1999-2009 as Vandre and 2019-2014 as Vandre West), Siddique, then running on a Congress ticket, lost his seat in 2014 to the BJP's Ashish Shelar. Subsequently, he did not fight in the 2019 Assembly election.

His last known and legally available document on his financial resources is limited to the last affidavit filed by him in the 2014 assembly elections, which he lost.

In this affidavit, Baba Jiasuddin Siddique, who was fighting for the Congress, was aged 56. In the affidavit, Siddique had declared himself as a businessperson,

Baba's son Zeeshan Siddique is the current MLA from Vandre East or Bandra Assembly East Assembly constituency. | X

Assets and Liabilities

As per his 2014 affidavit, his net worth stood at a whopping Rs 76 crore. In addition, he had liabilities amounting to Rs 23 crore.

Siddique, as per ITR, had a total income of Rs 71 lakh. His spouse had a total income of over Rs 1 crore.

When it comes to the cash holdings, in 2014, he had held Rs 87,526 in cash across different banks, including Bank of Baroda, HSBC, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India. His spouse held Rs 73,488 in cash.

It is interesting to note that Baba Siddique's networth grew from Rs 12 crore in 2004 to Rs 25 crore in 2009 to Rs 76 crore in 2014, marking a tri-fold jump in wealth.

Priced Belongings

Baba Siddique, as per the 2014 affidavit, had a Mercedes Benz A 180 Sport, and his spouse had a Mercedes Benz S Class 350 L, cumulatively amounting to over Rs 1.1 crore.

He and his spouse held jewellery worth more than Rs 6 crore. And other assets amounted to over Rs 10 crore. When it comes to immovable assets, he had properties/real estate worth more than Rs 46 crore under his possession.

Qualifications

As per his last affidavit, Siddique was a 12th grade passout from Bandra's St.Annes High School in the year 1977-78.

Zeeshan Siddique

Baba's son Zeeshan Siddique is the current MLA from Vandre East or Bandra Assembly East Assembly constituency. As per his latest affidavit, filed for the 2019 state election, he had a total asset count of Rs 8 crore, while his liabilities stood at Rs 76 lakh.