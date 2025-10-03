Mahindra And Mahindra Launches New Thar 2025 Starting At ₹9.99 Lakh, Packed With Smart Tech And Comfort

Mahindra and Mahindra on Friday launched the new 'Thar 2025' starting at Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom). | X @Mahindra_Thar

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra on Friday launched the new 'Thar 2025' starting at Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom), with new design elements, advanced comfort features and smart technology integration for better urban commute.

"This Iconic SUV is engineered to redefine urban commuting and elevate rugged weekend adventures," the automobile manufacturer said in a statement.

The ‘Thar’ brand has garnered a dedicated community of over 3 lakh passionate owners.

More than just an SUV, it represents a lifestyle statement, inspiring to embrace adventure and exploration with unmatched capability and a timeless design, the company said.

Presenting the Redefined Mahindra Thar with all-new features to upgrade your edge.

The new model is equipped with a 26.03 cm HD infotainment screen that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with Type-c USB ports, providing seamless integration of your smartphone's functionalities.

The tyre direction monitoring system gives real-time information on tyre orientation, enhancing safety.

"For adventure enthusiasts, the adventure stats gen II feature offers valuable off-road data such as racing tab, altimeter, outside temperature and pressure, trip meter and steering direction, adding an extra dimension to your journey and ensuring a smart and connected driving experience," Mahindra and Mahindra said.

Additionally, the company offers a range of engine options to suit diverse driving preferences paired with multiple transmissions -- 6-speed manual transmission, 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, in RWD as well as 4X4 configurations.

“Over the years, Thar has become more than just an SUV — it’s a symbol of freedom, adventure, and a lifestyle that resonates deeply with our customers. At Mahindra, we are committed to listening to our customers and evolving with their needs, which is why the New Thar reflects both their feedback and our dedication to provide the best to our customers," said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

By blending new design elements, smart technology, enhanced comfort and convenience features, the New Thar offers an unparalleled driving experience that empowers our customers to explore limitless possibilities in both urban and off-road settings, he added.

The new model has features rear AC vents, ensuring passengers in the second row enjoy a comfortable drive, while the sliding armrest and dead pedal (AT) offer additional comfort for the driver.

Door-mounted power windows and a rear-view camera provide ease of driving, and the internally operated fuel lid ensures hassle-free refuelling, the company said.

