E2E Networks Hits Upper Circuit After Nvidia Announces Partnership During India AI Impact Summit

Stock of E2E Networks, an AI cloud platform company, hit the upper circuit on Wednesday, breaching the Rs 3,000 mark on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The steep rise in the shares of the Delhi-headquartered company came after news of Nvidia announcing a strategic collaboration with E2E Networks aimed at building advanced AI factories in India.

The announcement came during the third day of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The 20% rise in the stock marked the first double-digit single-day gain and the biggest single-day gain in the company’s trading history.

The stock ended the trading day at Rs 2,850.40, rising over 11.48%. However, later in the day, E2E Networks clarified that it had an existing relationship with Nvidia. The Indian company said that it had already informed the stock exchanges last month about the partnership with the world’s most valued company.

“The recent news item is a reiteration and public acknowledgment of this relationship and does not represent any new or recently concluded commercial arrangement. Further, the following information has already been disclosed by the Company to the Exchange,” the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

It confirmed that there was no information or development that was material in nature and had not been disclosed to the National Stock Exchange, which could explain the movement in the price/volume of the company’s equity shares.

During the previous 10 trading sessions, the shares of E2E Networks had ended the day with a decline in five sessions. The company has a partnership with Nvidia to build the latter’s Blackwell GPU cluster on the former’s TIR platform.

According to its Q3FY26 investor presentation, E2E Networks provides on-demand access to GPUs, helping startups and enterprises build applications without the capital expenditure associated with buying hardware.

“Our Company provides instant access to advanced GPUs, including NVIDIA H200 GPUs and NVIDIA H100 GPUs, on a predictable pricing model,” the investor presentation said. In the investor call, the company’s managing director, Tarun Dua, said that a large part of its business will come from Nvidia.

“In the near future, we continue to see that NVIDIA will form the majority of our portfolio,” Dua said.