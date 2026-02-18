 India AI Impact Summit Expo 2026 To Remain Closed On Feb 19, To Get Extra Day On Feb 21
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndia AI Impact Summit Expo 2026 To Remain Closed On Feb 19, To Get Extra Day On Feb 21

India AI Impact Summit Expo 2026 To Remain Closed On Feb 19, To Get Extra Day On Feb 21

IndiaAI Expo Summit 2026 will remain closed on February 19 and extended to February 21 due to high public interest, a senior official said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit, attended by 20 heads of state including French President Emmanuel Macron. The schedule change aims to avoid public inconvenience from restrictions.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
India AI Impact Summit Expo 2026 To Remain Closed On Feb 19, To Get Extra Day On Feb 21 | FP Photo

New Delhi: IndiaAI Expo Summit 2026 will remain closed on February 19 and will instead get an extra day on February 21, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit on February 19.

"The expo will remain closed on February 19. It has been extended by a day due to huge enthusiasm. It will remain open on Saturday, February 21," Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said.

Read Also
'Nice To Be Back In India': Google CEO Sundar Pichai Arrives In Delhi For The AI Impact Summit 2026
article-image

Krishnan said 20 heads of states, including French President Emmanuel Macron, will be present at the inaugural session.

FPJ Shorts
Apple Working On AI Wearables To Expand Beyond iPhone: AI Glasses, AI Pendant Under Development
Apple Working On AI Wearables To Expand Beyond iPhone: AI Glasses, AI Pendant Under Development
From Maratha Heritage To Gateway of India Light Show: How French President Macron Witnessed Cultural Blend In Mumbai
From Maratha Heritage To Gateway of India Light Show: How French President Macron Witnessed Cultural Blend In Mumbai
'Public Said Something Was Happening Between Him & Karisma Kapoor': Govinda's Nephew Opens Up About Sunita Ahuja's Cheating Allegations Against His Uncle
'Public Said Something Was Happening Between Him & Karisma Kapoor': Govinda's Nephew Opens Up About Sunita Ahuja's Cheating Allegations Against His Uncle
Skyroot plans to raise funding of up to $200 million to become India’s first space-tech unicorn
Skyroot plans to raise funding of up to $200 million to become India’s first space-tech unicorn

"We don't want any inconvenience to public due to restrictions that is why it has been decided to not open expo tomorrow," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple Working On AI Wearables To Expand Beyond iPhone: AI Glasses, AI Pendant Under Development
Apple Working On AI Wearables To Expand Beyond iPhone: AI Glasses, AI Pendant Under Development
Qualcomm Commits Up To $150 Million For Strategic AI Venture Fund In India
Qualcomm Commits Up To $150 Million For Strategic AI Venture Fund In India
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Microsoft Pledges $50 Billion To Bridge AI Gap Between Global North &...
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Microsoft Pledges $50 Billion To Bridge AI Gap Between Global North &...
Beyond The Controversy: India's AI Ecosystem Shines At National Summit
Beyond The Controversy: India's AI Ecosystem Shines At National Summit
India AI Impact Summit Expo 2026 To Remain Closed On Feb 19, To Get Extra Day On Feb 21
India AI Impact Summit Expo 2026 To Remain Closed On Feb 19, To Get Extra Day On Feb 21