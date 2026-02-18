 Cigarette Stocks Rise Up To 20%, Godfrey Phillips Hits Upper Circuit After Reports Of Price Hikes
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCigarette Stocks Rise Up To 20%, Godfrey Phillips Hits Upper Circuit After Reports Of Price Hikes

Cigarette Stocks Rise Up To 20%, Godfrey Phillips Hits Upper Circuit After Reports Of Price Hikes

After reports of cigarette price hikes during the day, shares of companies like ITC, Godfrey Phillips and VST Industries rallied on the stock market. While ITC and VST Industries were up over 2% at Rs 332 and Rs 245 apiece, respectively, the stock of Godfrey Phillips surged 20% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 2,481

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
ITC and VST Industries were up over 2% at Rs 332 and Rs 245 apiece, respectively. | File Pic

After reports of cigarette price hikes during the day, shares of companies like ITC, Godfrey Phillips and VST Industries rallied on the stock market. While ITC and VST Industries were up over 2% at Rs 332 and Rs 245 apiece, respectively, the stock of Godfrey Phillips surged 20% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 2,481. Towards the end of the trading session, the stock declined slightly to close at Rs 2,479.

It was the third consecutive day of gains for ITC during the trade. The intense buying in the stocks followed media reports claiming that cigarette makers have implemented price hikes. The move is understood to be in response to bear the impact of higher excise duties. Raised cigarette prices may lead to better EBIT per stick.

Read Also
New Cigarette Tax Comes Into Effect From Today, ITC Stock In Focus After Record January Fall
article-image

According to reports, leading cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips raised the price of Marlboro Compact to Rs 11.5 per cigarette from Rs 9.50 earlier.

Godfrey Phillips also manufactures and distributes brands like Red & White, Four Square, Cavanders and Stellar.

FPJ Shorts
'Babar Azam 2.0': Saim Ayub Faces Online Backlash After Another Failure During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash
'Babar Azam 2.0': Saim Ayub Faces Online Backlash After Another Failure During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash
Ramadan 2026: When Does The Fasting Begins In India? Here's To Know Correct Date Of First Roza
Ramadan 2026: When Does The Fasting Begins In India? Here's To Know Correct Date Of First Roza
Gujarat Budget 2026–27 Cover Unveiled, Tribal Goddess Kansari Devi In 1,200-Year-Old Warli Art Takes Centre Stage
Gujarat Budget 2026–27 Cover Unveiled, Tribal Goddess Kansari Devi In 1,200-Year-Old Warli Art Takes Centre Stage
Arjun Kapoor Shares New Post On 'Clarity', Netizens Flood Comments With Love After Brutal Online Trolling
Arjun Kapoor Shares New Post On 'Clarity', Netizens Flood Comments With Love After Brutal Online Trolling

On the other hand, prices for ITC’s Gold Flake and Classic (Premium) have been raised by 41%, Classic Connect (Slims) by 20% and Gold Flake Superstar (Value) by nearly 19%, according to some media reports.

ITC is the biggest cigarette player in India, occupying more than half of the market. However, smokers may continue to pay the old prices until the new stock reaches the market.

Read Also
Tax Hike Backfires: Cigarette Smuggling Soars, Legal Sales Hit Hard
article-image

After last year’s indirect tax reforms under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, tobacco products attract a base tax of 40%, along with additional excise duty starting from February 1.

Cigarettes fall in the “sin tax” category, under the 40% tax slab. Earlier, the “sin tax” category faced 28% GST apart from excise duty.

After the implementation of the increased taxes, it was expected that tobacco companies would raise prices. While smokers will have to pay higher prices, the hike will help companies offset the impact of taxes on their financials.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Budget 2026–27 Cover Unveiled, Tribal Goddess Kansari Devi In 1,200-Year-Old Warli Art...
Gujarat Budget 2026–27 Cover Unveiled, Tribal Goddess Kansari Devi In 1,200-Year-Old Warli Art...
Cigarette Stocks Rise Up To 20%, Godfrey Phillips Hits Upper Circuit After Reports Of Price Hikes
Cigarette Stocks Rise Up To 20%, Godfrey Phillips Hits Upper Circuit After Reports Of Price Hikes
Warren Buffett Cuts Amazon Stake Sharply, Boosts Investment In New York Times In Major Portfolio...
Warren Buffett Cuts Amazon Stake Sharply, Boosts Investment In New York Times In Major Portfolio...
PM Modi Meets Spain & Finland Leaders, Says India-EU FTA Opens New Golden Chapter In Europe Ties
PM Modi Meets Spain & Finland Leaders, Says India-EU FTA Opens New Golden Chapter In Europe Ties
Skyroot plans to raise funding of up to $200 million to become India’s first space-tech unicorn
Skyroot plans to raise funding of up to $200 million to become India’s first space-tech unicorn