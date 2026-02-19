 RBI Mandates Unique Transaction Identifier For OTC Derivatives From January 1, 2027
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Mandates Unique Transaction Identifier For OTC Derivatives From January 1, 2027

RBI Mandates Unique Transaction Identifier For OTC Derivatives From January 1, 2027

The Reserve Bank of India has made the Unique Transaction Identifier mandatory for all direct private trades in rupee interest rate derivatives and foreign currency derivatives. UTI, a global standard for OTC derivative reporting, will enable comprehensive market oversight. The requirement—delayed from April 1—was postponed to allow market participants time to develop technical capabilities.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
article-image
The Reserve Bank of India has made the Unique Transaction Identifier mandatory for all direct private trades in rupee interest rate derivatives and foreign currency derivatives. |

Mumbai: Unique Transaction Identifier (UTI) will become mandatory for all direct private trades in rupee interest rate and foreign currency derivatives from January 1, 2027, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday. The UTI has been conceived as one of the key data elements identified globally for reporting over-the-counter (OTC) derivative transactions with a view to enabling policymakers to obtain a comprehensive view of the OTC derivatives market.

At present, all transactions in over-the-counter (OTC) markets for rupee interest rate derivatives, forward contracts in government securities, foreign currency derivatives, foreign currency interest rate derivatives, and credit derivatives are reported to the trade repository managed by Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL-TR).

Read Also
RBI Assistant Notification 2026 Out: Registration Begins For 650 Posts At rbi.org.in; Here’s The...
article-image

"It has now been decided to mandate UTI for all such transactions," the RBI said in a circular. The directions will come into effect from January 1, 2027. The directions will be applicable to OTC derivative transactions entered into on or after the date the directions come into effect. A UTI will have a maximum of 52 characters comprising the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) of the generating entity, followed by a unique identifier.

The RBI had earlier proposed rolling out the UTI mandate from April 1, but postponed it to January 1, 2027, to provide sufficient time to market participants to build necessary technical capabilities. 

FPJ Shorts
'Couldn't Agree More': Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Call To Let Varun Chakravarthy Complete His Quota Of Bowling During IND vs NED ICC T20 WC Match
'Couldn't Agree More': Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Call To Let Varun Chakravarthy Complete His Quota Of Bowling During IND vs NED ICC T20 WC Match
Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 19: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies At 23°C As AQI 143 Signals Poor Air Quality
Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 19: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies At 23°C As AQI 143 Signals Poor Air Quality
Will US Strike Iran This Weekend? Donald Trump Yet To Take Final Call: Report
Will US Strike Iran This Weekend? Donald Trump Yet To Take Final Call: Report
FM Sitharaman Pitches India As Top FDI Destination To Norwegian CEOs In Oslo
FM Sitharaman Pitches India As Top FDI Destination To Norwegian CEOs In Oslo

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FM Sitharaman Pitches India As Top FDI Destination To Norwegian CEOs In Oslo
FM Sitharaman Pitches India As Top FDI Destination To Norwegian CEOs In Oslo
'No Reason' To Believe That India Has Changed Position On Buying Russian Oil: Foreign Ministry
'No Reason' To Believe That India Has Changed Position On Buying Russian Oil: Foreign Ministry
Private Credit Investments In India Surge 35% To $12.4 Billion In 2025
Private Credit Investments In India Surge 35% To $12.4 Billion In 2025
HUL To Invest ₹2,000 Crore To Boost Manufacturing Capacity In Premium Beauty & Home Care Segments
HUL To Invest ₹2,000 Crore To Boost Manufacturing Capacity In Premium Beauty & Home Care Segments
RBI Mandates Unique Transaction Identifier For OTC Derivatives From January 1, 2027
RBI Mandates Unique Transaction Identifier For OTC Derivatives From January 1, 2027