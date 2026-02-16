 RBI Assistant Notification 2026 Out: Registration Begins For 650 Posts At rbi.org.in; Here’s The Complete Guide
The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Assistant 2026 notification for 650 posts. Applications are open from February 16 to March 8, 2026. Prelims will be held on April 11 and Mains on June 7.

article-image

RBI Assistant Notification 2026 Out: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the RBI Assistant Notification 2026, which calls for applications for 650 positions in its regional offices around the country. The announcement, which can be found on the Bank's official website at www.rbi.org.in, states that the application period would be open from February 16, 2026, until March 8, 2026.

Direct link for announcement

RBI Assistant Notification 2026 Out: Important dates

Candidates are advised to keep track of the schedule to avoid missing any deadlines:

Online Application Begins: February 16, 2026

Last Date to Apply & Pay Fees: March 8, 2026

Preliminary Examination: April 11, 2026

Main Examination: June 7, 2026

RBI Assistant Notification 2026 Out: Vacancy details

The 650 vacancies are distributed across 17 regional offices as follows:

Ahmedabad – 20

SC: 0 | ST: 4 | OBC: 6 | EWS: 2 | GEN/UR: 8

Bengaluru – 24

SC: 0 | ST: 3 | OBC: 9 | EWS: 2 | GEN: 10

Bhopal – 30

SC: 1 | ST: 5 | OBC: 0 | EWS: 3 | GEN: 21

Bhubaneswar – 18

SC: 3 | ST: 4 | OBC: 2 | EWS: 1 | GEN: 8

Chandigarh – 20

SC: 5 | ST: 0 | OBC: 5 | EWS: 2 | GEN: 8

Chennai – 53

SC: 13 | ST: 1 | OBC: 12 | EWS: 5 | GEN: 22

Guwahati – 36

SC: 2 | ST: 9 | OBC: 7 | EWS: 3 | GEN: 15

Hyderabad – 11

SC: 2 | ST: 0 | OBC: 3 | EWS: 1 | GEN: 5

Jaipur – 11

SC: 2 | ST: 1 | OBC: 2 | EWS: 1 | GEN: 5

Jammu – 10

SC: 0 | ST: 1 | OBC: 4 | EWS: 1 | GEN: 4

Kanpur & Lucknow – 50

SC: 14 | ST: 0 | OBC: 11 | EWS: 5 | GEN: 20

Kolkata – 29

SC: 3 | ST: 2 | OBC: 0 | EWS: 2 | GEN: 22

Mumbai – 249

SC: 54 | ST: 2 (1 PwBD) | OBC: 25 | EWS: 24 | GEN: 144

Nagpur – 17

SC: 2 | ST: 5 | OBC: 1 | EWS: 1 | GEN: 8

New Delhi – 49

SC: 6 | ST: 0 | OBC: 6 | EWS: 4 | GEN: 33

Patna – 17

SC: 3 | ST: 0 | OBC: 5 | EWS: 1 | GEN: 8

Thiruvananthapuram – 6

SC: 0 | ST: 0 | OBC: 1 | EWS: 0 | GEN: 5

Category-Wise Total Vacancies

SC: 110

ST: 37 (1 PwBD)

OBC: 99

EWS: 58

GEN/UR: 346

Grand Total: 650 (1 PwBD)

RBI Assistant Notification 2026 Out: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification (As on February 1, 2026)

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 50% marks (Pass class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates).

Knowledge of PC word processing.

Proficiency in the local language of the concerned State/UT (reading, writing, speaking and understanding).

Age Limit (As on February 1, 2026)

Minimum Age: 20 years

Maximum Age: 28 years

Candidates must be born between February 2, 1998 and February 1, 2006 (both dates inclusive).

RBI Assistant Notification 2026 Out: Application Fee

SC / ST / PwBD / Ex-Servicemen: ₹50 + 18% GST = ₹59

General / OBC / EWS: ₹450 + 18% GST = ₹531

RBI Staff Candidates: Nil (No fee)

RBI Assistant Notification 2026 Out: Documents required

Before starting the registration process, keep the following documents ready:

Scanned photograph

Signature

Left thumb impression

Handwritten declaration
(No corrections are allowed after final submission.)

RBI Assistant Notification 2026 Out: How to register

Visit the official RBI website and go to the Assistant Recruitment section.

Click on the RBI Assistant 2026 Apply Online link.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Enter your personal, educational and category details carefully.

Upload the required documents (photo, signature, thumb impression and handwritten declaration).

Pay the application fee through the online payment mode.

Submit the form and download/print a copy for future reference.

Direct link to apply

