Bihar Board Issues Advisory as Class 10 Exams Start Tomorrow: Timings, Entry Rules & Control Room Details Released

The Bihar School Examination Board Examination has issued a series of notifications via the social media account X ahead of the BSEB Class 10 Annual Examinations starting tomorrow.

The BSEB Exam 2026 will be conducted in two shifts: one in the morning from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and one in the afternoon from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Bihar Board Exam 2026: Exam Timings

Candidates should note that main gates will be closed exactly 30 minutes before the exam. The official notification stated that the latecomers will not be permitted to enter under any circumstances, and the responsibility will lie solely with the student. The notification has also advised students to not attempt to jump over the walls or enter the gate forcibly, or else they will be charged with criminal trespass. Candidates found entering illegally will be expelled from the examination for two years and will face an FIR (police report). Additionally Center Superintendents or officials who allow late-comers or unauthorized entry will face suspension and legal action

General Schedule: Examinations will be held from February 17 to February 25, 2026, across all districts.

First Shift (Morning):

Exam Starts: 09:30 AM.

Last Entry Time: 09:00 AM (30 minutes before the start).

Recommended Arrival: Candidates should arrive at 08:30 AM to avoid crowds.

Second Shift (Afternoon):

Exam Starts: 02:00 PM.

Last Entry Time: 01:30 PM (30 minutes before the start).

Recommended Arrival: Candidates should arrive at 01:00 PM.

Bihar Board Exam 2026: Control Room Timings

Heads of schools, district education officers, and flying squad members nominated by the education department and students having any issues during the examination process can reach out to the control room number 0612-2232257 or 0612-223222. Candidates should note that the control room will be operational from 6:00 AM on February 16, 2026, and will continue its services until 6:00 PM on February 25, 2026.

वार्षिक माध्यमिक (सैद्धान्तिक) परीक्षा, 2026 के परीक्षार्थियों के लिए

1. परीक्षा केन्द्र पर प्रवेश का समय परीक्षा प्रारंभ होने के 01 घंटा पूर्व निर्धारित करने, तथा

2. परीक्षा केन्द्र का मुख्य द्वार परीक्षा प्रारंभ होने के आधा घंटा पूर्व बंद करने के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना।#BSEB pic.twitter.com/cicGnoppr9 — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) February 16, 2026



Minister of the Education Department, Bihar, Sunil Kumar, in a notification, said that the government is firmly committed to conducting malpractice-free examinations to honor the talent and potential of students and to give prestige to their academic performance.

He requested all the students appearing for the exams to make an invaluable contribution toward re-establishing Bihar as a "Land of Knowledge" and making India a global leader (Vishwaguru) by participating in the malpractice-free examinations.