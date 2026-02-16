 Gujarat & Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats; Govt Steps Up Precautions
Several schools in Ahmedabad and Delhi received bomb threat emails, some mentioning "turning India into Khalistan," raising safety concerns. Authorities, including police and fire teams, stepped up security and are investigating the threats. Officials urged schools to remain vigilant, strengthen protocols, and report suspicious activity.

ANIUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat & Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats; Govt Steps Up Precautions | File Pic (Representative Image)

Gandhinagar: Several schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails, officials said on Monday.

The threat email reportedly included content mentioning "turning India into Khalistan," raising concerns over the safety of students and staff across the city.

Reacting to the incident, Gujarat Minister Rivaba Jadeja said, "The government is serious about the bomb threats. All the threats received against schools and other places are taken seriously. The state government is investigating the bomb threats." Authorities in Ahmedabad have stepped up security measures in affected schools, and district education officials are coordinating with local police to ensure precautionary checks and monitoring.

Meanwhile, similar threats were reported across the national capital on Friday morning, Delhi Police said. Multiple teams, along with fire department personnel, rushed to the affected schools to conduct thorough security checks.

According to Delhi Police, the first reported threat call was received at 9:13 AM by BD Tamil Education in Jhandewalan. Police said further details on the nature of the threats are being investigated.

Earlier in the week, nine schools across Delhi had received bomb threat emails on Monday. Delhi Police said, "The threats were received through emails between 8:30 am and 9:00 am. Following the alerts, Delhi Police, fire department teams, and bomb disposal squads were immediately rushed to the affected schools."

In South Delhi, three schools reportedly received bomb threats: Air Force School on Lodhi Road, KR Mangalam School, and The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar. Other schools that received emails included Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantt, Cambridge School in Srinivasanpuri, Venkateshwar School in Rohini, Cambridge School in New Friends Colony, CM School in Rohini, DTA School in INA, and Bal Bharati School in Rohini.

Authorities have urged schools to remain vigilant, strengthen internal security protocols, and report any suspicious activity immediately. The investigation into the sources of the threats is ongoing in both Gujarat and Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

