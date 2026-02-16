Indian Institute Of Management Mumbai Launches One-Year PG Diploma In Sports Management With IISM

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai launched a One-Year Postgraduate Diploma in Sports Management at a seminar hosted by the International Institute of Sports & Management (IISM) in the presence of former BCCI Administrative Officer Prof. Ratnakar Shetty and WPP Media Head for Sports Mr. Vinit Karnik. Professional women cricket players, seasoned basketball players, and sports counsellors were present at the event.

"India loves sports, and we want that love to translate into their dreams that extend beyond the nation," stated Prof. Manoj Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai. With a course like this, we hope to ensure that our advantages as IIM and IISM support the development of future sports organisers and contributors on a worldwide, not just a national, level.

In the presence of Prof. Ratnakar Shetty and Vinit Karnik, IIM professors Prof. Rauf Iqbal, Prof. Vivek Khanzode, and Founder Director of IISM & Former Cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni shared ideas to encourage the development of sports both inside and outside of cricket.

Prof. Rauf went into detail about the course structure and emphasised that the knowledge would not only be about "organising" sports, but also "teaching students how to support the existing players, nurture them, and manage their health & wellness requirements so that tomorrow we get those Olympic medals with proper training and management."

Nilesh Kulkarni, Founder & Director of IISM, “ Sports is all about pre-planning and preparation, and with the experience we have got - it allows us to prepare us better to minimise the areas where issue persists”. The professors also promised a structure around gaining both knowledge and real-life experience and took valuable feedback and suggestions from students to experienced leaders present. This certainly showed hope for the future of sport education in India.