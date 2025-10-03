 India-China Direct Flights Resume, What’s The Schedule & Ticket Price — A New Beginning Or Just A Test?
Direct flights between India and China restart after five years with Indigo’s Kolkata-Guangzhou service. Flights will expand soon, boosting travel, business, and tourism between the countries.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
Direct flights between India and China restart after five years with Indigo's Kolkata-Guangzhou service.

Kolkata: After nearly five years of suspension, direct flights between India and China are set to resume from October 26, 2025. The airline Indigo announced the launch of daily direct flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou, marking a hopeful step towards warming relations between the two countries.

Warming Relations Between India and China

The restart of direct flights is seen as a positive sign that diplomatic ties between India and China are improving. This move will benefit not only travelers but also businesses by easing travel restrictions. Indigo will begin daily flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou starting October 26, 2025. Soon, flights from Delhi to China are also expected to begin, increasing convenience for passengers.

Flight Schedule and Ticket Price Details

Flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou will depart daily at 10:00 PM and arrive at 4:05 AM local time in Guangzhou. Ticket prices for these direct flights will be around Rs 15,000. Although currently only Kolkata has direct flights, the plan is to gradually add more routes and cities over time.

Other Airlines to Join Soon

Currently, Indigo is the only airline operating these direct flights. However, Air India is expected to start direct flights between India and China by the end of 2025. This will provide passengers with more options and convenience.

Why Were Flights Suspended?

Direct flights were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Since then, travelers and businesspeople had to take longer, indirect routes between the two countries. With improving relations, both nations are reopening these air travel routes, signaling a hopeful future for bilateral ties.

